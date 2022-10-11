Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Will Never Win Back The 'Trust' Of The Royal Family After Criticizing The Monarch
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry haven't been quiet about their relationship with the royal family, and now they want to try to make things right — but it may be too late.
"Next year 2023 was to be their reconciliation year," a royal source shared. However, if Harry's upcoming memoir and Netflix docuseries criticize the brood, it may have lasting repercussions.
"They have always been careful to not criticize the monarch. They have always tried to be respectful to the Queen," an insider dished. "But the Queen has now died and Charles and Camilla are the King and Queen. Clearly, this reconciliation attempt would never work if they have been critical of the new monarch, or both."
According to royal author Robert Jobson, he believes the feud will never get resolved.
"It is also completely arrogant because they are assuming they can win back the trust of Harry’s father and brother. But that trust has gone forever. Harry and Meghan will never be looked at the same," he fumed. "Harry needs to remember he is now dealing with the Head of State — not just his dad. If they disrespect the King, they are not only disrespecting the man, but also the institution."
As OK! previously reported, Harry's upcoming memoir, which has yet to set a release date, could make his brother and father more upset with him.
"I think that everybody knows that the Sussexes can’t amend the book in any way," Tom Bower said of the tome. "Can they make it nastier? Because otherwise, we wouldn’t get sales."
"There's been pushback because of the current climate, which is so pro royals," Bower told OK!. "Criticisms wouldn't sell a book, and so they've got to distance themselves between the funeral and all the rest that follows. It's better to wait until Easter when all the emotions have died down."
