Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Will Never Win Back The 'Trust' Of The Royal Family After Criticizing The Monarch

"They have always been careful to not criticize the monarch. They have always tried to be respectful to the Queen," an insider dished. "But the Queen has now died and Charles and Camilla are the King and Queen. Clearly, this reconciliation attempt would never work if they have been critical of the new monarch, or both."

According to royal author Robert Jobson, he believes the feud will never get resolved.

"It is also completely arrogant because they are assuming they can win back the trust of Harry’s father and brother. But that trust has gone forever. Harry and Meghan will never be looked at the same," he fumed. "Harry needs to remember he is now dealing with the Head of State — not just his dad. If they disrespect the King, they are not only disrespecting the man, but also the institution."