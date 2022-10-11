Prince Harry Facing 'A Hell Of A Fight' To Soften Or Pull Upcoming Book, Royal Expert Says
Weeks after the death of Queen Elizabeth II sent shockwaves around the world, It seems as if Prince Harry’s explosive book is still going full-steam ahead — perhaps much to the chagrin of the royal himself.
Earlier this week, royal expert Duncan Larcombe revealed that it is too late to pull or “soften” the highly-anticipated book, especially since publisher Penguin Random House has invested "a lot of time, effort, money and so on in producing the book, addressing and doing all those things to it.”
"It could be their best-selling book of all time. Who knows," Larcombe explained, adding its that the media moguls likely “won't want to just turn around and say, 'Fair enough Harry. Yeah? You don't want to rock the boat anymore at this time.'”
“Simply doesn't work like that,” he continued, noting that “they're in a business commercial world now." "If Penguin want their book, and they've got the manuscript, Harry might have a hell of a fight on his hands, to contain anything of his plans."
Despite Larcombe’s assertions, it seems royal biographer Tina Brown begs to differ, writing that King Charles III may have to reimburse the publisher for Prince Harry’s bonus in order to pull the project.
"They are now in this bind, where they’ve taken all this money and Harry has made this book deal where he’s supposed to spill everything about his horrible life as a royal, but now he’s actually tortured about it because he understands there is no way back if he does it,” she said.
Yet it seems Prince Harry’s book isn’t the only piece of media the royal is reportedly fighting to tone down lately. Harry and wife Meghan Markle have also reportedly been at odds with streaming giant Netflix over the content of their unannounced, upcoming documentary series.
“Harry and Meghan are panicked about trying to tone down even the most basic language,” an insider close with the platform spilled. “But it’s their story, from their own mouths."
'THEY'RE HAVING SECOND THOUGHTS': PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE AT ODDS WITH NETFLIX OVER DOCUSERIES EDITS
Despite the royal couple’s concerns, it seems the network is “standing by the filmmakers,” per another source familiar with the matter.
“They’ve made significant requests to walk back content they themselves have provided — to the extent that some Netflix staff believe, if granted, it will effectively shelve the project indefinitely,” they explained. “Netflix has made it clear that the project is going forward.”
Fox News Digital previously reported on Larcombe’s recent comments.