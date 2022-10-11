Prince Harry Facing 'A Hell Of A Fight' To Soften Or Pull Upcoming Book, Royal Expert Says

Weeks after the death of Queen Elizabeth II sent shockwaves around the world, It seems as if Prince Harry’s explosive book is still going full-steam ahead — perhaps much to the chagrin of the royal himself.

Earlier this week, royal expert Duncan Larcombe revealed that it is too late to pull or “soften” the highly-anticipated book, especially since publisher Penguin Random House has invested "a lot of time, effort, money and so on in producing the book, addressing and doing all those things to it.”

"It could be their best-selling book of all time. Who knows," Larcombe explained, adding its that the media moguls likely “won't want to just turn around and say, 'Fair enough Harry. Yeah? You don't want to rock the boat anymore at this time.'”