Queen Consort Camilla 'Keen' On Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Attending King Charles' Coronation To Fix Fractured Family
Queen Consort Camilla is hoping Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend King Charles III's coronation, a royal expert claimed.
According to Katie Nicholl, the Head of state's wife thinks the couple's attendance could put an end to the ongoing rifts within the royal family.
"There is still that issue of the familial rift, that rupture at the heart of the House of Windsor, and of course, a lot of people are wondering if Harry and Megan and their family will come over for the coronation and whether that will finally signal some thawing of the rift that people had hoped might have taken place over the Queen's funeral," she said, seemingly referring to Harry's rifts with his dad and older brother Prince William.
Though Camilla is "very keen" on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attending their father's monumental day on May 6, the royal expert pointed out that the decision is ultimately up to the royal-turned-Hollywood couple.
"It's going to be a decision for Harry and Megan to make," she said. "In my book, The New Royals, I do talk about how behind the scenes, Camilla has done really everything she can to try and bring this family back together, and press the importance of trying to move on from this rift, and I think she would be very pleased, as would the king for Harry and Meghan to be at the coronation."
The author explained she hasn't received "any official details on the guest list, but I'm hearing they are likely to be invited along with other senior and extended family members."
"Whether or not we see them there — we have to wait and see, but it’s my understanding they will be, of course, receiving an invitation to the coronation," Katie continued.
One thing that could hold the parents-of-two back is their son Archie's 4th birthday, which happens to fall on the same day as the coronation. Katie called the situation a "happy coincidence," dissuading rumors that the date of Charles' coronation was deliberately chosen on that day to prevent his youngest from attending.
Harry and Meghan also share 1-year-old daughter Lilibet.
"Having the coronation on Archie's birthday is definitely not a snub," she said. "Obviously, a huge amount of planning has to go into an important moment in history, such as a coronation, and the royal calendar is full of anniversaries and birthdays, so I think this is absolutely one of those occasions where it’s a coincidence and hopefully a happy coincidence."