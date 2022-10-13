Queen Consort Camilla 'Keen' On Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Attending King Charles' Coronation To Fix Fractured Family

Though Camilla is "very keen" on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attending their father's monumental day on May 6, the royal expert pointed out that the decision is ultimately up to the royal-turned-Hollywood couple.

"It's going to be a decision for Harry and Megan to make," she said. "In my book, The New Royals, I do talk about how behind the scenes, Camilla has done really everything she can to try and bring this family back together, and press the importance of trying to move on from this rift, and I think she would be very pleased, as would the king for Harry and Meghan to be at the coronation."