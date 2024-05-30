OK Magazine
Kate Middleton 'Feels No Pressure to Return to Public Duties' — as She Skips Trooping the Colour in June

May 30 2024, Published 2:22 p.m. ET

Kate Middleton is currently on medical leave as she battles cancer, and she is expected to skip the upcoming Trooping the Colour in June.

Kate Middleton is expected to skip the Trooping the Colour in June.

"King Charles and Prince William have repeatedly stressed to the Princess of Wales that she should feel no pressure to return to public duty until she is ready," Kinsey Schofield told an outlet.

"She has been spotted around town, looking upbeat," Schofield explained. "Neighbors and her children’s schoolmates' families have been protective of her and do what they can to ensure that she is protected from prying eyes."

Kate Middleton and Prince William are focused on their three kids.

Kate hasn't attended a royal engagement since Christmas and won't return to public duties until her medical team clears her.

"The palace won’t officially give us any indication of a potential Catherine return," the podcaster noted. "It is up to their doctors and ultimately Catherine’s choice."

Although Kate isn't attending events, she was recently spotted "out and about" with her family.

"The children are wonderful and getting a lot of extra time and love from their 'Mama' and 'Papa' right now," Schofield claimed. "It's a significantly positive sign to see Prince George attending sporting events with Prince William. Especially an event where there are cameras in their faces, and you get a glimpse of so much of their personalities. George is an excellent athlete like his parents. The family is spending time outside and enjoying this rare downtime together.

"Things are looking up, and I think that the royal family is grateful and looking forward to the future," Schofield added.

Royal watchers hoped Kate Middleton would return to duties in June.

Royal watchers were hopeful that Kate would attend the Trooping the Colour, but insiders hinted at the princess returning to her role in the fall.

"I was leaning towards an appearance at Trooping the Colour, but too many people in the know have told me that an autumn return is more likely, since the royals typically break for a significant amount of time after Trooping," Schofield shared. "Plus, royal engagements take a backseat during a general election, so it would be odd to parade Catherine around, create such a stir and then everyone go back into ... lockdown.

"Even if we don't see the Princess of Wales at Trooping, I imagine that we might still see the children under the care of Queen Camilla or Sophie, Countess of Wessex," she added.

Kate Middleton is a beloved member of the royal family.

Kate is spending more time at home, where she's recovering.

"The response I have been receiving from my colleague who is in daily contact with [her husband] Prince William is that Kate is progressing very well with the support of her husband and children," Ian Pelham Turner said. "Potentially, there may be more announcements on first appearances."

"Royal Ascot and Trooping the Colour are options, however, my personal feeling is perhaps some low-key charity appearances may be more appropriate as Kate would not want the focus taken away from King Charles," Pelham Turner noted.

Experts spoke to Fox News Digital.

