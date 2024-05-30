Kate Middleton 'Feels No Pressure to Return to Public Duties' — as She Skips Trooping the Colour in June

Although Kate isn't attending events, she was recently spotted "out and about" with her family.

"The children are wonderful and getting a lot of extra time and love from their 'Mama' and 'Papa' right now," Schofield claimed. "It's a significantly positive sign to see Prince George attending sporting events with Prince William. Especially an event where there are cameras in their faces, and you get a glimpse of so much of their personalities. George is an excellent athlete like his parents. The family is spending time outside and enjoying this rare downtime together.

"Things are looking up, and I think that the royal family is grateful and looking forward to the future," Schofield added.