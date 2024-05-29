Cancer-Stricken Kate Middleton 'Not Returning to Work Anytime Soon' as She 'Needs a Lot More Time and Space'
Kate Middleton hasn't attended a royal gathering since Christmas, and her break from duties could extend well into the year as she battles cancer.
"No pictures of have been seen of the princess out and about," Charles Rae told GB News. "I'm surprised that with all the people who've got camera phones that we haven't seen her, but we have to accept that that she is out and about."
"She's with her family, but the palace is making it quite clear that this should not be confused with her returning to work any time soon," the royal expert added. "There are even some suggestions that she won't return to work probably until the autumn. And there's one suggestion that may not even be till next year. So that's slightly worrying."
In March, Kate returned to Instagram to update fans on her health after months of speculation.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began in a video. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
"This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery," she continued. "Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
Although Kate hasn't participated in any royal engagements since 2023, Rae insisted that the Princess of Wales is carrying out her commitments behind the scenes.
"Like her father-in-law, she's not sitting at home with her feet up watching daytime TV. She is actually working," the correspondent noted.
"She's actually doing things with some of her charities, including the early childhood scenario, to get more childcare at offices and workplaces for people at work. So she's not just sitting at home," he concluded.
OK! previously reported the future queen was spotted spending time with loved ones as she undergoes treatment.
"The Mail understands that the princess has been seen out and about more with her family in recent weeks," the outlet reported.