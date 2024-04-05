Meghan Markle Sent a 'Hidden Message' to Kate Middleton During Her Recent Public Outing
Meghan Markle sported a floral Oscar de la Renta dress to a Children's Hospital Los Angeles' Literally Healing event on Thursday, March 21, and one style expert thinks the Duchess of Sussex used her photo op to silently communicate with Kate Middleton as she battles cancer.
"The royal family are renowned for using their clothing to convey subtle messages and Meghan has learned to be adept at using her clothes to shift perspectives," fashion editor Amber Graafland told an outlet. "The Duchess was clearly sending a message with her floral ensemble."
"Synonymous with purity, optimism and friendship, flowers represent growth and bloom, and rather poignantly, flowers symbolize forgiveness," she added.
On Friday, March 22, the Princess of Wales surprised fans when she returned to social media to update them on her health.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began in an Instagram video. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
The Princess of Wales continued: "This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery. Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
Despite their years of tension, Meghan and Prince Harry released a statement supporting the mother-of-three.
"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," the American-based royals said.
OK! previously reported royal commentator Tom Quinn hinted at Kate' condition being a catalyst for the Wales and Sussexes to reconcile, but he wonders if the Suits star is willing to mend things with her in-laws.
"There has been a change since Kate's illness Harry and Meghan feel they should extend an olive branch, but Meghan's feeling of being wronged is still stopping anything significant from happening," Quinn told an outlet.
"Illness often brings feuding family members together, and there have been hopes at Kensington Palace that Kate's illness might do just that," the author continued.
