Kate Middleton Helps Teen Battling Cancer in First Photo of Her Returning to Work
Kate Middleton returned to work after announcing she is in remission, but the Princess of Wales is using her platform to help a teen who is currently battling cancer.
Liz Hatton met with Kate and Prince William at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, October 2, and the future queen, who was photographed for the first time since revealing she is cancer-free, embraced the 16-year-old.
"A pleasure to meet with Liz at Windsor today. A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both," the Prince and Princess of Wales wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"Thank you for sharing your photos and story with us. ❤️," they added.
Liz's mother, Vicky Roboyna, shared her daughter's bucket list on Twitter after the adolescent was reportedly given six months to three years left to live.
"Twitter please can you help by sharing and tagging anyone who might help," Roboyna asked. "Liz is 16 and lives to take photographs. She has a rare and aggressive cancer which doctors have told her means she has between 6 months and 3 years to live," the autism specialist teacher wrote. "We hope every day for a lifetime for her but if we can’t achieve that we hope to create her a lifetime of memories. If we can make even one of her photography bucket list happen for her she will be beyond delighted."
After learning about Liz's dreams through the London Air Ambulance Charity, the Prince of Wales invited her to photograph the investitures.
Kate and Liz have a shared love for photography, as the mom-of-three serves as the patron of The Royal Photographic Society.
Cancer greatly impacted the royal family in recent months, as Kate and King Charles revealed they were both battling the condition earlier this year. However, the former Duchess of Cambridge took to X and Instagram to update fans on her health.
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate began in a video shared on Monday, September 9. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the brunette beauty continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."
Kate took an extended break from her public life to focus on her treatment and family.
"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," the future queen said. "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."
"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she added. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."
Although Kate is no longer undergoing chemotherapy, she made it a point to extend support to people still grappling with the disease.
"Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life. William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time," the princess shared.
"Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling," Kate concluded. "To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright."