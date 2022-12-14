Kate Middleton's Friend Refutes Meghan Markle's 'Formality' Claim: She's A 'Big Hugger'

"They were happy to lie to protect my brother," Harry said in the trailer for the second half of Harry & Meghan. "They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us."

The frustrated royal described the upsetting situation as "institutional gaslighting."

Meghan also accused the palace of feeding the media stories on her, even if they were untrue, to protect their own. "You would just see it play out. Like a story about someone in the family would pop up for a minute and they would go, 'got to make that go away,'" she spilled in the latest sneak peak of the upcoming episodes, set to be released Thursday, December 15.