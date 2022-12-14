Kate Middleton's Friend Refutes Meghan Markle's 'Formality' Claim: She's A 'Big Hugger'
Despite Meghan Markle hinting that Kate Middleton comes off rather stiff when meeting her, the latter's pal claimed that couldn't be farther from the truth.
"Kate's a big hugger," a friend of the Princess of Wales spilled after Meghan made her claims in the new Netflix show, Harry & Meghan. "She is warm and friendly and greets everyone with a big hug and kiss. It comes naturally to her to be like that."
Kate's pal commented on her warm greeting to a news outlet days after Meghan and Prince Harry's docuseries was released, in which the Duchess of Sussex recalled the first time she met Kate and her husband, Prince William.
PRINCE WILLIAM & WIFE KATE MIDDLETON ARE ALL SMILES AFTER PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE'S BOMBSHELL NETFLIX TRAILER
Remembering that she was "in ripped jeans and barefoot" when the heir and Kate came over for dinner, Meghan explained, "I was a hugger, always been a hugger. I didn't realize that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits."
"I guess I'd start to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside, carried through on the inside," she continued, taking a swipe at her in-laws over their first meeting. "There is a forward-facing way of being and then you close the door and you relax now. But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me."
Meghan and Harry didn't hesitate to air out their dirty laundry with the royals in their series, with the youngest of King Charles III's sons taking aim at his royal relatives for doing everything in their power to protect William while leaving him in the dust.
"They were happy to lie to protect my brother," Harry said in the trailer for the second half of Harry & Meghan. "They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us."
PRINCE WILLIAM & KATE MIDDLETON SHOW RARE PDA WHILE SITTING FRONT ROW AT BOSTON BASKETBALL GAME: PHOTOS!
The frustrated royal described the upsetting situation as "institutional gaslighting."
Meghan also accused the palace of feeding the media stories on her, even if they were untrue, to protect their own. "You would just see it play out. Like a story about someone in the family would pop up for a minute and they would go, 'got to make that go away,'" she spilled in the latest sneak peak of the upcoming episodes, set to be released Thursday, December 15.
The first three episode of Harry & Meghan aired last Thursday, December 8.