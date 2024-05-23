Prince William and Kate Middleton Are 'Terrified' Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will Be Seen as 'the Public Face of the Royal Family'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed a trip to Nigeria, and royal experts think Prince William and Kate Middleton are worried about the Sussexes being treated like royalty while taking on international opportunities.
"The senior royals, especially William and Kate, are terrified of one thing above all others: that Harry and Meghan will continue to organize trips across the world until they are seen as the public face of the royal family," Tom Quinn told an outlet.
"The fear is made worse because William knows that with his wife stricken with cancer, he cannot compete and he can’t stop the Meghan and Harry rollercoaster," Quinn continued.
The Sussexes were invited by the Nigerian Defence Headquarters, where the couple was able to promote initiatives connected to the Invictus Games and The Archewell Foundation.
"William is absolutely furious and determined to find a way to stop this happening in future," Quinn claimed. "Charles is said to be angrier than anyone has ever seen him."
"What's really upset the applecart is the fact that the Nigerians treated Meghan and Harry as if they too thought this was an official tour — all the signs were there as the couple were greeted with dances, receptions, visits to schools and charities," he continued.
The American-based royals were given a warm welcome while in Lagos and Abuja.
"Everything you might expect from an official royal visit was there — the receptions, the visits to schools and charities, to wounded soldiers and the disabled. Meghan and Harry's speeches and their whole attitude has been designed to give the impression that they are still fully paid-up royals and William and his father King Charles don't like it one bit," he concluded.
OK! previously reported the Duke of Sussex revealed he plans on taking on projects abroad alongside his wife.
“It is hugely important for us to meet directly with people, supporting our causes and listening, in order to bring about solutions, support, and positive change," Harry shared. "There’s only so much one can do from home and over Zoom, so we look forward to traveling more because the work matters."
"Whether it’s the Archewell Foundation, Invictus, or any of our other causes, there will always be reasons to meet the people at the heart of our work," he continued.
While in the West African nation, Harry and Meghan gushed over their new lives in California.
"We’re just doing great. And happy to be watching our family grow up and evolve. Of course, I'm happy. We're really happy," Meghan told an outlet.
"You know what Africa means to me over the years. It is a very, very special place, and to be able to include Nigeria now [in the Invictus Games], I’m very happy," Harry noted. "That experience of knowing what life, post-injury, is like gives people so much hope. And hope, hope, hope is a huge part of this."
Quinn spoke to The Mirror.