Kate Middleton and King Charles 'Talk for Hours' Amid Respective Cancer Battles: Monarch 'Confides' in Daughter-in-Law 'the Most'
As Kate Middleton and King Charles are going through their respective cancer battles, they are leaning on one another.
“Not a day goes by that Kate doesn’t check in on Charles with some type of gesture, whether it’s just a few words of comfort, a care package or supportive call if she’s too busy to see him in person,” an insider dished of the pair, who both revealed they are battling the disease earlier this year.
Kate, 42, and Charles, 75, “talk for hours, and the king confides in Kate more than most, which is just heartwarming and beautiful for everyone to see," the insider dished, adding that the pair are "really each other's rocks" during this time.
"Kate’s been joining forces with Camilla and His Majesty’s main chief of staff to ensure he has as much practical and emotional comfort during his own rehabilitation now more than ever," they continued.
Charles, who had abdominal surgery earlier this year, seems to have only grown closer to Prince William's wife, who is now cancer-free.
As OK! previously reported, the princess announced on September 9 that she completed her chemotherapy treatments and is looking forward to the future.
"The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," she said in a video. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."
Kate noted that she might not be out of the woods yet, but she's trying to remain focused on getting better each day.
"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," the future queen said. "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."
"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she revealed. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."
Fortunately, it seems like Kate is doing better, as she quietly returned to work, hosting a meeting with members from the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood to chat about her Early Years campaign on Tuesday, September 17.
