King Charles Is Losing Control of the Monarchy After His Cancer Diagnosis and Kate Middleton’s Health Crisis
King Charles waited 73 years to become king, but 2024 has proven to be a challenging year for him after he was diagnosed with cancer. Aside from Charles' condition, Kate Middleton stepped away from duties due to abdominal surgery.
As Charles focuses on his cancer treatments, royalists wonder if His Majesty can maintain control over the monarchy amid health crises, Prince Andrew's ongoing scandals and the stain Prince Harry left on The Crown.
Before becoming king, Charles intended to have a slimmed-down monarchy, but his plans included his youngest child and Meghan Markle. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were expected to help the Princess of Wales and Prince William tackle senior royal duties, but the pair stepped down from their roles in 2020.
OK! previously reported Cameron Walker believes the British public is more open to the Duke of York's presence than Meghan's despite his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
"Meghan is only one above Prince Andrew in terms of members of the royal family popularity ratings, according to the latest Gov polls. So she does have an image problem here in the United Kingdom," Walker said on GB News.
"I don't think the British public cared too much for Meghan, and indeed Harry, complaining about their time as working members of the royal family," he added.
Aside from the former actress' low approval rating, Charles' British daughter-in-law Kate was recently in the hot seat after she returned to Instagram with a poorly "edited" snapshot.
"The palace will be under increasing pressure today to explain the situation," a source told an outlet.
"On one hand it (Kensington Palace) has made a public statement about the 'madness of social media' and on the other, they have added to the issue by directly issuing what appears to be an edited image," the insider continued.
The Associated Press and other agencies removed the picture from their sites due to the alterations.
"At closer inspection, it appears that the source has manipulated the image," the Associated Press revealed.
A spokesperson for the U.K.’s national news agency discussed the blunder in a statement.
“Like other news agencies, PA Media issued the handout image provided by Kensington Palace of the Princess of Wales and her children in good faith yesterday," the rep said.
“We became aware of concerns about the image and we carried a report about it last night, and made clear that we were seeking urgent clarification about the image from Kensington Palace. In the absence of that clarification, we are killing the image from our picture service," they added.
News.com.au reported on the status of the monarchy.