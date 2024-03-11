King Charles Is Losing Control of the Monarchy After His Cancer Diagnosis and Kate Middleton’s Health Crisis

Before becoming king, Charles intended to have a slimmed-down monarchy, but his plans included his youngest child and Meghan Markle. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were expected to help the Princess of Wales and Prince William tackle senior royal duties, but the pair stepped down from their roles in 2020.

OK! previously reported Cameron Walker believes the British public is more open to the Duke of York's presence than Meghan's despite his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

"Meghan is only one above Prince Andrew in terms of members of the royal family popularity ratings, according to the latest Gov polls. So she does have an image problem here in the United Kingdom," Walker said on GB News.

"I don't think the British public cared too much for Meghan, and indeed Harry, complaining about their time as working members of the royal family," he added.