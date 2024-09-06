Cancer-Stricken Kate Middleton Says She Is Looking 'Forward’ to Returning to Duties in Rare Personal Message

Kate is often praised for her commitment to the Crown, but fans were initially shocked when the future queen took an extended break from duties to focus on her health.

In June, Kate updated Instagram followers on her recovery process before attending her first public engagement of the year.

"I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times," the mom-of-three wrote. "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days."