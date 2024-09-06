Cancer-Stricken Kate Middleton Says She Is Looking 'Forward’ to Returning to Duties in Rare Personal Message
Kate Middleton has been keeping a low profile as she battles cancer, but the Princess of Wales made a rare statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, to applaud The Scouts organization.
Kate shared that she is "looking forward" to working with the new chief scout, Dwayne Fields.
“Delighted to welcome @DwayneFields as the new U.K. chief scout," the brunette beauty wrote in a social media post. "The Scouts is such an incredible organization, teaching #SkillsForLife and making a huge difference to young people across the country. Looking forward to working with you! C."
Kate is often praised for her commitment to the Crown, but fans were initially shocked when the future queen took an extended break from duties to focus on her health.
In June, Kate updated Instagram followers on her recovery process before attending her first public engagement of the year.
"I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times," the mom-of-three wrote. "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days."
Kate was transparent with her audience about the toll treatment has had on her.
"On those bad days, you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well. My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months," Kate continued. "On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home."
OK! previously reported that journalist Phil Dampier viewed Kate's appearances at Trooping the Colour and Wimbledon as a good indication things are going well.
"It's a very good sign that we've seen Kate twice in recent weeks, first of all at Trooping the Colour and then at Wimbledon, so clearly she's a lot better," Dampier told an outlet.
"It indicates that she is clearly on the mend, and hopefully she'll be back in action in a month or so, in the autumn," Dampier added. "You know we can expect to see her start to gradually, slowly do some public engagements, but, as I said earlier, it will totally depend on the medical advice."
During Kate's medical leave, Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, claimed Kate “knows the world will want to see her," but Prince William was being “fiercely protective” of his wife.
“William controls this household and William will decide whether she’s well enough to do this because he’s the one that protects the family — fiercely," he told an outlet. “There’s no way he’s going to subject Kate to intrusion that she can’t handle. He’s so fiercely protective.”