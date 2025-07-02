Kate Middleton Reveals She's 'Not Able to Function Normally' After Harrowing Cancer Battle: 'It's Really Difficult'
After missing the Royal Ascot, Kate Middleton spoke out to share what’s going on while officially returning to her public duties on July 2.
Kate traveled to Colchester Hospital in Essex to spend time in a well-being garden that is intended to be a restorative space for patients, hospital staff and visitors.
'A Brave Face'
"You put on a sort of brave face, stoicism through treatment,” Kate said regarding her battle with cancer. “Treatment's done, then it's like, ‘I can crack on, get back to normal,' but actually, the phase afterwards is really, really difficult."
"You're not necessarily under the clinical team any longer, but you're not able to function normally at home as you perhaps once used to," she continued. "And actually, someone to help talk you through that, show you and guide you through that sort of phase that comes after treatment, I think is really valuable."
A 'New Normal'
Kate called the experience “life-changing” for both the patient and their families who are by their sides.
"You have to find your new normal and that takes time...and it's a rollercoaster, it's not smooth, like you expect it to be," she added. "But the reality is you go through hard times."
In March 2024, Kate announced her cancer diagnosis and chemotherapy treatment. She spent most of the year healing out of the public eye, and shared in September 2024 she had finished chemotherapy. In January, she said her cancer was in remission.
The Worrisome Royal Ascot Situation
As OK! reported, after the Princess of Wales backed out from attending the Royal Ascot at the last minute, there was a “real sense of panic” regarding her health issues at the palace.
According to a source at the time, the palace staff was “bewildered and worried” about Kate changing her mind and not showing up, with the fear exacerbated by the fact she had been listed on an official “carriage list” published at noon. However, one hour later, she opted to back out of the event.
'Good Days and Bad Days'
“Everyone was wandering around going, ‘What is going on?’” a former courier, who has links to serving staff at the palace, shared. “One minute she was going, and the next she wasn’t. This is one of the biggest days of the year in the royal calendar; you don’t just miss Ascot on a whim, so there was a real sense of panic. The chaotic nature of the announcement was eerily reminiscent of the dark days of last year.”
They added rumors began circulating around the palace, stating Kate had either fallen unwell and had to see a doctor or was rushed to the hospital.
While Kate’s office did not respond to a news outlet for comment, a friend of hers spoke out, stating, “My understanding is that Kate was basically exhausted after Trooping the Color on Saturday and Garter Day on Monday and couldn’t face it. There are good days and bad days, as she herself has very candidly said.”