Kate Middleton's Past Birthdays Were 'Overshadowed' by Her Public Feud With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton is getting ready to celebrate her 43rd birthday in January, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's history of releasing tell-all projects around her special day might be a cause for concern.
According to royal correspondent Jennie Bond, Kate's past celebrations have been "overshadowed" by the couple, as the princess' natal day falls on January 9. The Sussexes announced on January 8, 2020, that they were leaving the U.K., and Harry's explosive memoir, Spare, was formally released on January 10, 2023.
“This time last year, the Princess must have been anxious — and probably in pain — as she geared up for her planned abdominal surgery which took place a few days after her 42nd birthday," Bond told an outlet, referring to her medical woes. "That, of course, was followed by the shock of her cancer diagnosis, so this will be the perfect opportunity to celebrate.”
Kate is currently cancer-free, and Prince William and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are expected to throw a small bash for the matriarch after overcoming a difficult period.
“For her husband and children, this will be an excuse to spoil her rotten,” the royal expert speculated. “I imagine they will shower her with gifts, perhaps a collection of pampering products like luxurious bath oils and fabulously scented candles."
"Maybe [Prince] William will buy her some silk pajamas or cashmere jumpers — things that are soft on skin that has been bruised by surgery and treatment," she added.
In September, Kate took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to reveal she is in remission after avoiding the spotlight for several months.
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate began in a video. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."
Kate is slowly returning to forward-facing duties, as her recovery and family remain her top priority.
"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," the future queen said. "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."
"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she added. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."
Kate faced several challenges this year, but she continues to use her platform and influence to help others.
"Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life. William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time," the princess shared.
"Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling," Kate concluded. "To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright."
