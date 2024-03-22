'RHOC' Star Meghan King Reveals She Asked a Psychic to 'Really Dig Into' What Happened to Kate Middleton

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King revealed she consulted a psychic to figure out what happened to Kate Middleton.

The Princess of Wales underwent an unspecified abdominal surgery earlier this year and has since remained out of the public eye. However, rumors swirled the royal's health or marriage could be in danger after she posted a heavily photoshopped Mother's Day picture of herself with her children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.