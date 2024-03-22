'RHOC' Star Meghan King Reveals She Asked a Psychic to 'Really Dig Into' What Happened to Kate Middleton
The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King revealed she consulted a psychic to figure out what happened to Kate Middleton.
The Princess of Wales underwent an unspecified abdominal surgery earlier this year and has since remained out of the public eye. However, rumors swirled the royal's health or marriage could be in danger after she posted a heavily photoshopped Mother's Day picture of herself with her children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.
Kate allegedly apologized for poorly editing the image herself in a statement released in March, but many fans continue to speculate the message did not come from her at all and something could be seriously wrong with the mother-of-three.
"I have a Kate update for you. I know none of you would put this past me, but I got a psychic to really dig into this because no one really knows anything at all," King said in an Instagram Story shared on Wednesday, March 20.
"It’s all conspiracy theory and what I’m about to tell you is for entertainment purposes only. I don’t know what I’m talking about," she clarified. "I talked to my psychic and she had a lot to say."
She said the psychic told her that while going through her scheduled surgery, "something went wrong" and "something else came up" such as an unknown pregnancy or "internal bleeding." The Bravolebrity also suggested the 42-year-old could have had a psychiatric break.
King said it was also a possibility — per the psychic — that Kate had been involved in an "emotional affair" with a man in a uniform.
"She had mainly just an emotional affair probably — maybe some kissing — nothing sexual and it was with a man maybe in a colonel’s uniform or something — but not the guy who died," she said the psychic told her, referring to her sister Pippa's late ex, Thomas Kingston.
Despite the rumors and scandal surrounding the Prince and Princess of Wales, the psychic said that Kate would "come back" very soon and be "better than ever."
This comes after royal expert Katie Nicholl spilled the royal couple has been upset about the rumors.
"I know from the sources that I've spoken to that both William and Kate have been pretty shocked and genuinely surprised by the wild rumors that are circulating on the internet," she shared. "I think the suggestions that [Kate's] had, well, anything as crazy as a bad haircut that she's needed to grow out to cosmetic surgery that's gone wrong or people speculating that possibly she's in a coma, I think that has made the Prince of Wales frustrated, upset and pretty angry as well."