Kate Middleton Was 'Clearly Not' in Recent Shopping Video With Prince William, Reporter Speculates

Source: MEGA
By:

Mar. 20 2024, Published 1:19 p.m. ET

Kate Middleton was recently spotted shopping with Prince William near their Windsor estate, but one journalist is convinced the brunette beauty walking beside the Prince of Wales wasn't actually her.

Conspiracies about Kate's whereabouts continue to spread online as she recovers from surgery, and Sonja McLaughlan's comments only fueled them even more.

Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton is on medical leave until Easter.

“Disturbing that newspapers like @thetimes are reporting this as fact," McLaughlan shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Headline ‘Kate seen in public for the first time’ when it’s clearly not her," she continued. "As someone has said. Could be a couple of lookalikes making mischief."

Source: MEGA

Prince William and Kate Middleton were seen shopping at a farmers market.

OK! previously reported life-long monarchist Piers Morgan urged the pair to address the assumptions being made about them during Kate's recuperation period.

"The late Queen’s motto was ‘never complain, never explain.' There may be furor, frenzy and fabrication," Morgan said on Good Morning Britain.

"But the monarchy should maintain a position of dignity and stoicism that befits its status and stability above the fray. For the most part, it always worked for her," the editor shared. "But times are changing. The royal family is changing. The way people consume information is changing. And through a series of unforced errors, the royals have lost control of a narrative they’d clearly like to control."

Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton and Prince William continue to be private about her condition.

When Morgan filmed the morning program, the clip of Kate and William had yet to be released to the public.

"Nor any named witnesses to the walkabout," he added. "For those who’ve spent weeks speculating wildly about everything from the seriousness of her health struggles to the state of their marriage, it’s unlikely to be enough to draw a line under this."

Source: MEGA

Piers Morgan urged Kate Middleton and Prince William to discuss her condition.

Before Kate and William's visit to the farmer's shop, the mom-of-three was criticized for "manipulating'' her Mother's Day photo.

"There are many unanswered questions about the Princess of Wales and the calamitous edited photograph she released last week. We have documented them in detail on this show," Morgan said. "At a time of indisputable crisis, it feels like a bit of explaining — and if necessary complaining — maybe exactly what the Prince and Princess of Wales need to do."

"The public’s reverence for the royals depends on integrity and on trust," he noted. "And both have taken a battering. Only William and Kate can really put this right."

Two of Kate's most recent public outings were shared by TMZ, and founder Harvey Levin shared how the theories immediately took off once the video emerged.

"I haven’t seen this sort of bungling since prosecutors handed OJ [Simpson] that glove!" Levin quipped. "They are putting out pictures that are edited… what are they expecting, there will be conspiracy theories… people are not buying the official story because of the way the palace has acted."

"Going back to the Mother's Day picture, if this is being managed by anyone at the palace, why didn’t she have a wedding ring on? This is just a no brainer… people are just believing nothing… without that credibility, I don’t know how they [the palace] move forward," he added.

