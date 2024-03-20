Kate Middleton Was 'Clearly Not' in Recent Shopping Video With Prince William, Reporter Speculates

OK! previously reported life-long monarchist Piers Morgan urged the pair to address the assumptions being made about them during Kate's recuperation period.

"The late Queen’s motto was ‘never complain, never explain.' There may be furor, frenzy and fabrication," Morgan said on Good Morning Britain.

"But the monarchy should maintain a position of dignity and stoicism that befits its status and stability above the fray. For the most part, it always worked for her," the editor shared. "But times are changing. The royal family is changing. The way people consume information is changing. And through a series of unforced errors, the royals have lost control of a narrative they’d clearly like to control."