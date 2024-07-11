Kate Middleton 'Knows the World Will Want to See Her' at Wimbledon, But 'Fiercely Protective' Prince William 'Controls the Household'

Over the years, Kate has gone to Wimbledon and has brought her two eldest kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to matches. Currently, Kate is the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club and often gives trophies to winners.

"The Princess of Wales is president of the All England Lawn Tennis Club at Wimbledon — in other words, she presents trophies to the winners," Cameron Walker said on GB News. "She did that last year, she bought her children George and Charlotte to watch the tennis."

"She took over that role from Prince Edward, Duke of Kent," he added. "He's clearly approaching his 90s and he stood down from that role."