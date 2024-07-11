Kate Middleton 'Knows the World Will Want to See Her' at Wimbledon, But 'Fiercely Protective' Prince William 'Controls the Household'
Kate Middleton is a Wimbledon regular, but the Princess of Wales' attendance depends on her doctor's advice, as she is currently undergoing cancer treatment.
Aside from her medical team, Prince William's concerns about his wife's well-being could influence her decision to attend.
Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, claimed Kate “knows the world will want to see her," but William is “fiercely protective” and “will decide whether she's fit enough” for Wimbledon.
“William controls this household and William will decide whether she’s well enough to do this because he’s the one that protects the family — fiercely," he told an outlet. “There’s no way he’s going to subject Kate to intrusion that she can’t handle. He’s so fiercely protective.”
As the mom-of-three focuses on her recovery, William is prioritizing his royal duties.
“With William by her side, Kate’s safe because he will take care of her and would never let anyone harm her," Burrell shared. “I think she trusts William implicitly and he has the final say.”
OK! previously reported Wimbledon Club Chair Debbie Jevans shared that it's unclear if Kate attends at all.
“We’re hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority,” Jevans said.
Over the years, Kate has gone to Wimbledon and has brought her two eldest kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to matches. Currently, Kate is the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club and often gives trophies to winners.
"The Princess of Wales is president of the All England Lawn Tennis Club at Wimbledon — in other words, she presents trophies to the winners," Cameron Walker said on GB News. "She did that last year, she bought her children George and Charlotte to watch the tennis."
"She took over that role from Prince Edward, Duke of Kent," he added. "He's clearly approaching his 90s and he stood down from that role."
The final game will take place on Sunday, July 14, but Kensington Palace has yet to comment on the status of Kate's RSVP.
"Kensington Palace has not ruled out whether she'll make an appearance," Walker stated.
"But what is very clear and what they've always said, when they announced that she had cancer and she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy, was if she feels well enough and if she feels able to, she will attend an engagement," he continued. "That's what we saw with Trooping the Colour."
