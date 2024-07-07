Meghan Markle 'Wants to Make Peace' With Cancer-Stricken Kate Middleton: 'She Doesn’t Want Any Bad Blood Between Them'
Now that Kate Middleton is battling cancer, it seems like Meghan Markle, who has never gotten along with her sister-in-law, is open to making amends.
“She wants to make peace with Kate. She doesn’t want any bad blood between them,” shared a source.
During the actress' Oprah Winfrey tell-all in 2021, she threw Kate, 42, under the bus and accused her of making her cry before her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry — but now she wants to leave it in the past. “Meghan’s friends say she regrets how things went down and she never meant any harm to Kate,” claimed the source. “Though she must realize she could’ve done things differently.”
As OK! previously reported, Kate announced she is battling cancer in March.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began in a video posted to social media on Friday, March 22. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
"This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery," she continued. "Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
- Regal Intuition: Prince Philip Harbored Initial Skepticism of Meghan Markle's Future Role in the Monarchy
- Too Much for Pa: Prince Harry to Release Sequel to Controversial Memoir 'Spare' After King Charles' Death
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Realized 'Life on Their Own Is Harder Than They Thought' After Ditching the Royal Family in 2020
After the announcement was made, it was revealed that Harry and Meghan reached out to the mom-of-three.
"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement.
It's unclear what happens next, but according to Grant Harrold, who previously worked for King Charles, there might be no going back to the way it was.
“[Harry] caused damage and broke down trust,” Harrold told the New York Post. “It’s difficult when you’re a future monarch.”
“I doubt they’ll ever get back the relationship they had originally. That was a very different relationship built on trust,” he said on behalf of Slingo. “It’s going to take time. William is a tough character. He’s a good guy.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Star spoke to the first source.