King Charles Holds Back Tears as He Returns to Public Duties Amid Cancer Battle: Photos
King Charles returned to public duties on Tuesday, April 30, for the first time since his cancer diagnosis.
His Majesty had an emotional time while visiting the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London as the new patron of Cancer Research U.K., which is "dedicated to saving lives through research, influence and information.”
"I've got to have my treatment this afternoon as well," Charles told a woman while she underwent chemotherapy.
"I’m alright thank you very much, not too bad," Charles added when asked about his health.
While at the hospital, Charles and Queen Camilla reportedly spent around an hour meeting with medical specialists and patients to stress the importance of early cancer detection and learned more about how the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre supports the cause.
OK! previously reported Charles would return “to public-facing duties" as he continues to prioritize his health.
“His Majesty is not yet clear of cancer and is still undergoing treatment, but his medical team are ‘pleased with the progress made so far’ and ‘remain positive’ about his recovery,” Buckingham Palace revealed in a statement on Friday, April 26.
The palace's announcement occurred shortly after Tom Sykes reported Charles' condition was declining.
“Speaking to friends of the king in recent weeks about his health, the most common response is … ‘It’s not good,'” Sykes wrote on Thursday, April 25.
A friend told Sykes that Charles “is determined to beat it and they are throwing everything at it,” adding, “Everyone is staying optimistic, but he is really very unwell. More than they are letting on.”
- Kate Middleton Shares Unseen Wedding Photo With Prince William in Honor of Their 13th Anniversary
- Prince Harry Will Attend Upcoming Invictus Games Celebration in the U.K. Without Meghan Markle or Any 'Senior Royals'
- King Charles Has 'Left the Door Open' to Reconcile With Prince Harry — But Not With 'Toxic' Meghan Markle
Aside from Charles' well-being, Kate Middleton is also fighting cancer, and Tina Brown claimed the royal health crisis is pushing Prince William and the Princess of Wales to think about their future roles as king and queen.
“The almost simultaneous news of Charles’ cancer has put William and Catherine in frightening proximity to ascending the throne just when they had hoped for a span of years to parent their children out of the public eye,” Brown wrote in an essay.
“The prospect of it, I am told, is causing them intense anxiety,” she added.
Brown added Kate is vital to the brood. “Catherine is the most popular member of the royal family after William,” Brown penned. “The future of the monarchy hangs by a thread, and that thread is her.”
“A tidal wave of premature responsibility is crashing in her and William’s direction,” she continued. “Frozen, unready and with Catherine now seriously unwell, the Prince and Princess of Wales await the awesome burden of The Crown.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In March, Kate returned to Instagram to update fans on her well-being after months of avoiding the spotlight.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
Shortly after the news broke, Charles met with the mom-of-three.
"It is highly unusual for just the two of them to sit down together like this," a source told an outlet. "The King had already been made aware that the woman he calls 'my beloved daughter-in-law' had cancer."
"They would have had lots to discuss and share because just weeks earlier the King had begun his course of treatment and dealt with announcing his diagnosis," they added
Charles was quoted by The Mirror.