Prince William Reveals Kate Middleton Is 'Doing Well' Amid Cancer Battle
Prince William updated a royal watcher on Kate Middleton's well-being, as the Princess of Wales focuses on her cancer battle. The Prince of Wales continues to carry out his public duties, while Kate is taking a step back from the spotlight due to her health.
"Do you mind if I ask how your wife and children are?" someone asked William on Tuesday, April 30, at the new James' Place center.
"All doing well, thank you. Yes, we're doing well," the future king replied.
Kate surprised fans in March when she updated the public on what was going on behind closed doors.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began in a video at the time. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
"This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery," she continued. "Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
OK! previously reported a friend shared the future queen is staying positive despite her condition, but she is concerned about King Charles as he undergoes cancer treatment.
“Kate knows she’ll be OK, so she is very focused on Charles and his journey back to health,” said an insider, who added that she also worries about William. “She doesn’t want her husband to lose another parent.”
“The king has always had a close, warm and unique relationship with the princess,” another source said of his close bond with Kate. “He has been encouraging and supportive of her throughout.”
As Charles and Kate prioritize getting better, the Princess of Wales and His Majesty are leaning on one another for support.
“She has a knack for lifting his spirits,” said the first insider, explaining that she frequently sends Charles articles on things he finds interesting. “If she reads about a beautiful place they can visit together, she shares that with him, too.”
“Kate had the kids make Charles get-well cards and little crafts,” the source added of Kate's kids: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. “It’s so nice and so well received by Charles. In so many ways, Kate is the daughter that Charles never had. She keeps his spirit up by looking forward to the future.”