Prince George Shares Sweet Moment With Mike Tindall During Royal Christmas Walk — Watch

The duo's hug during the family gathering wasn't a surprise, as the Tindalls and Wales are raising their youngsters together. George's father, Prince William, was featured on Mike's podcast and Zara Tindall is the heir's godmother. In an interview, Mike gushed over how his little ones love their cousins.

"Our kids play with their kids in this competition we have," Mike explained. "Competition done the right way is so healthy, I think. It drives people to get better; for sports people it drives you to train, it drives you to push as hard as you can. You need that."