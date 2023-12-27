Prince George Shares Sweet Moment With Mike Tindall During Royal Christmas Walk — Watch
Mike Tindall has become a beloved addition to the royal family, and recently, the professional athlete shared a heartwarming moment with Prince George during the royal Christmas walk.
The duo's hug during the family gathering wasn't a surprise, as the Tindalls and Wales are raising their youngsters together. George's father, Prince William, was featured on Mike's podcast and Zara Tindall is the heir's godmother. In an interview, Mike gushed over how his little ones love their cousins.
"Our kids play with their kids in this competition we have," Mike explained. "Competition done the right way is so healthy, I think. It drives people to get better; for sports people it drives you to train, it drives you to push as hard as you can. You need that."
In September, William, Kate Middleton and Princess Anne were guests on Mike's podcast, "The Good, The Bad & The Rugby," and Jennie Bond discussed the appearance after the episode aired.
"Mike and his rugby colleagues have a wonderful way of teasing out little titbits about life behind the palace walls. It’s always fascinating to get a glimpse of how the family get on with one another, and also what they get up to in private," the royal expert told an outlet.
Anne was able to talk to her son-in-law about building memories with William and now the younger Wales kids.
"The image, for example, of Princess Anne chasing William, and now his children, around the 'Balmoral Square' and often winning because she is 'good at corners' illustrates that, despite her sometimes rather stiff appearance, she’s a thoroughly fun aunt to have around," Bond explained.
In Harry & Meghan, Meghan Markle branded William and Kate as rigid, but the duo appear more relaxed around the Rugby World Cup winner.
"The picture we got from this podcast was of a family very far removed from the one described by Meghan when she complained about how formal and standoffish she found them," the journalist shared. "They are a family where trust is everything."
"And it obviously takes a certain amount of time to build up trust," she noted. "If that surprised Meghan, then she was being naive."
In the Netflix docuseries, the Duchess of Sussex attempted to depict her in-laws as cold.
"They came over for dinner, I remember I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot,” she recalled. “I was a hugger, I’ve always been a hugger. I didn’t realize that was jarring for a lot of Brits.”
“That there is a forward-facing way of being and then you close the door and you go ‘OK we can relax now,'" the Suits star said. “But that formality carries through on both sides. And that was surprising to me.”
