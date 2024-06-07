Prince Harry and Prince William's Relationship 'Remains at an All-Time Low' as Siblings Are 'Not Even on Speaking Terms'

"There’s a big society wedding in the U.K. tomorrow, and both brothers were invited. Harry very diplomatically declined the invite, because he knew it would just be too awkward for him to be even in a venue as large as Chester Cathedral with his brother," she said, referring to Hugh Grosvenor, 7th Duke of Westminster's wedding to Olivia Henson, which is taking place on Friday, June 7.

William went to the event solo, as Kate Middleton is currently battling cancer. As OK! previously reported, Harry decided to not attend, as he didn't want to make things weird with his sibling.