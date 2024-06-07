Prince Harry and Prince William's Relationship 'Remains at an All-Time Low' as Siblings Are 'Not Even on Speaking Terms'
It looks like there's no reconciliation in sight for Prince William and Prince Harry.
According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, the brothers won't be making amends anytime soon. "Relations between the Sussexes and the Wales remains at an all-time low. I’m told that William and Harry really are not even on speaking terms," she told Entertainment Tonight.
"There’s a big society wedding in the U.K. tomorrow, and both brothers were invited. Harry very diplomatically declined the invite, because he knew it would just be too awkward for him to be even in a venue as large as Chester Cathedral with his brother," she said, referring to Hugh Grosvenor, 7th Duke of Westminster's wedding to Olivia Henson, which is taking place on Friday, June 7.
William went to the event solo, as Kate Middleton is currently battling cancer. As OK! previously reported, Harry decided to not attend, as he didn't want to make things weird with his sibling.
Grosvenor is “close friends of both William and Harry. In fact, he’s godfather to [their children], Prince Archie and to Prince George. So I think he was in a very difficult position when it came to invitations, and of course, seating plans and everything else," she said of Harry declining the event.
"Prince William is going to be an usher and that part of that role will show other guests to their seats, so you can only imagine how awkward it would be if Harry and Meghan turned up, and it was William showing them their seats. But he won’t have to come into any awkward encounters. He’ll know many of the people there … William’s going to feel very much at home, and will, I’m sure consider it a great honor to be asked to usher. It is a privilege," she continued.
- Prince William and Queen Camilla Shutting Out Prince Harry: 'He’s Out of the Fold and Exiled'
- Sick Kate Middleton Could 'Give a Wave' During Trooping the Colour After Months of Avoiding the Spotlight
- Prince William Played a Role in Getting David Beckham Involved in King Charles' Charity Amid Soccer Star's Feud With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
It's also for the best the California transplant, 39, didn't fly overseas, as it might have created a spectacle. "I think the thing with Harry turning up is, it’s always going to generate headlines, and therefore risk overshadowing whatever it is that he’s attending. I suspect, if you’re the groom and you got this huge society wedding, that’s probably not what you want," she shared.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, William, 41, hasn't been in a good place with his brother since he spilled secrets about their relationship in his tell-all book, Spare, and Netflix show Harry & Meghan.
However, it seems like Harry is willing to kiss and make up one day.
“I think he might be holding out hope for when William becomes King," Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, said on behalf of Slingo.
"Harry believes there would be a new chapter and a new leaf with a place for him but he would be so estranged by then that he would be barely recognizable to the public and I’m not sure they want him back on a full-time role," he added.