Kate Middleton and Prince William's Kids Are 'Picking Up After Themselves' as Their Mom Goes 'Through Chemo'
As Kate Middleton fights cancer, her three kids — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — are making sure to pitch in and help out during this tough time.
“They are following some new rules, like picking up after themselves and making their own snacks, but also making sure to wash their hands more often because Kate can’t be exposed to germs while she’s going through chemo,” said the source. “George, who has always been wiser than his years, has been a real role model, especially to Charlotte. And she loves keeping Louis in line!”
As OK! previously reported, Kate, 42, announced her diagnosis back in March after rumors swirled about her whereabouts.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began in a video at the time. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
"This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery," she continued. "Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
Prior to Kate's announcement to the world, the palace shared she had undergone abdominal surgery, and her kids were stepping up.
“Obviously she wanted to follow doctors’ orders, but she just wanted to get back home so she could sleep in her own bed and be around her family again," the source spilled. “She’s going to have to rely on a lot of help, not just from nurses and therapists but from loved ones as well. William is obviously worried about her, but he’s doing everything he can to stay strong for Kate so she can focus entirely on her health. He’s assured her that they will get through this together.”
At the time, the children seemed nervous about Kate's health.
“They know their mom’s situation is serious,” the source claimed, “and it’s been really scary for them.”
For his part, the prince “is doing his best to manage their fears while also sharing his own feelings in a way that perhaps his own father didn’t do so well," the source added. "William is determined to take on all of the parental responsibilities while Kate is recovering, and it’s been the hardest job of his life.”
