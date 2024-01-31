Kate Middleton Had a 'Very Serious' Operation Amid Health Woes
Kate Middleton is a beloved member of the royal family, but the Princess of Wales will be on medical leave until the spring. Although Middleton kept the details of her procedure private, royal expert Angela Levin claimed she had a "very serious operation."
OK! previously reported Prince William would care for his wife during her healing period.
“Like any family, it’s always wonderful when a loved one is able to come back home," former royal butler Grant Harrold said in an interview. "I’m sure the kids are really excited to have Kate back."
"It will also be great for William, because when your partner or your loved one isn’t home, it leaves a void," the insider added. "The fact that Kate is back home, behind closed doors, it’ll mean they’re able to return to some sense of normality."
The ex-staffer shared that the Prince of Wales will wait on Kate "hand and foot."
"He’s a very caring, very loving kind of character and I noticed that a lot when I spent time with them both back in the day," he recalled. "I’ve no doubt that wouldn’t have changed, William will make sure Kate is cared for and that she has a quick recovery."
Kate and William are often celebrated for maintaining a sense of normalcy in their household.
“The sooner her recovery, I’m sure the sooner the pair will get back to carrying out their royal duties together, which is something that I think they enjoy,” he explained, adding that the Wales appreciate "their working life together.”
"I think they’ll be keen to get back to normal with it," he continued. "There won’t be a huge team there on hand. It’ll be her husband who’ll mainly be doing that, helping her to get back onto her feet."
Kensington Palace revealed on Monday, January 29, the former Duchess of Cambridge is back at Adelaide Cottage.
"The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress," a rep said in a statement on Monday, January 29. "The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided."
“The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well-wishes they have received from around the world," the blurb stated.
The Wales' team announced Kate will take a step back from duties until she can attend public engagements.
"The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery," the statement read. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As Kate focuses on her well-being, the palace asked fans to avoid demanding intimate details.
"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private," the rep requested. "Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share."
Levin was quoted by GB News.