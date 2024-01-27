Prince William and Kate Middleton's Kids Are 'Aware' of Their Mom's 'Present Condition': 'They Will Get Through This Together'
Though Kate Middleton was secretive about her health woes with staffers, she made sure to keep her family — including her husband, Prince William, and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — all in the loop of what she's been going through.
“The kids are aware of Kate’s present condition,” a source said, referring to the royal, 42, undergoing abdominal surgery this month. “The whole family is taking a step back to deal with it. They are a very close-knit family and they will get through this together.”
“She pushes herself so hard and she’s only human,” added the source. “The palace is worried.”
As OK! previously reported, the palace announced the news on January 17.
"The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," an official statement read. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."
"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private," the message continued. "Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share."
Going forward, William, 41, will do everything he can to make sure his kids are taken care of.
The pair have an "unwavering commitment to duty," but the duo is “100 percent family first, day job second," a source shared.
“The kids are always at the center of their universe," the insider continued. "That will continue to be the case. They want to make sure they have as much normality as possible going forward."
Since Kate will not be able to work until the spring, Dr. Tessa Dunlop thinks the public will miss her presence.
"Ever the picture of assurance and health, the Princess of Wales who often waved at the waiting press pack within hours of giving birth, is in hospital," she said in an interview. "The news that Kate has undergone planned abdominal surgery and will remain in the London Clinic for the next couple of weeks has been met with surprise."
Dunlop noted that things won't be easy for William, but he will figure it out.
"William will have his work cut out; holding things together at home, managing hospital visits with George, Charlotte and Louis and amending royal schedules," she said.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Star spoke to the source.