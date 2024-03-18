Kate Middleton Looks 'Happy and Healthy' With Prince William as Royals Fail to Address Her Health Woes
Kate Middleton is slowly returning to her public life, as the Princess of Wales was allegedly spotted at a farm shop with Prince William on Saturday, March 16. Kate's public sighting occurred just days after her most recent photo editing scandal.
“After all the rumors that had been going 'round, I was stunned to see them there,” an insider told an outlet. “Kate was out shopping with William, and she looked happy and she looked well.”
“The kids weren’t with them, but it’s such a good sign she was healthy enough to pop down to the shops," they added.
It was reported that the parents were seen watching their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, play sports before going shopping.
Although the source thought Kate looked like her old self, the royal managed to avoid being photographed.
OK! previously reported William gushed over Kate's creative talents shortly after she was criticized for "manipulating" her Mother's Day snapshot.
"My wife is the arty one," William said while decorating cookies with children at Shepherd’s Bush on Thursday, March 14. "My children are artier than I am."
Hours after making desserts, William mentioned Kate's desire to honor his late mom, Princess Diana, at The Diana Awards.
"I know that she would have been honored to see a charity in her name doing such inspirational work to uplift young people from all corners of the globe,'' the future king shared. "She taught me that everyone has the potential to give something back; that everyone in need deserves a supporting hand in life."
"That legacy is something that both Catherine and I have sought to focus on through our work, as have the 50,000 young people who have received a Diana Award over the past 25 years," he added.
As the Wales and their team continue to publicly ignore the scrutiny, the global news director of Agence France-Presse Phil Chetwynd shared that Kensington Palace is not a "trusted source" after they sent the altered photo to various outlets.
"Like with anything, when you're let down by a source, the bar is raised," Chetwynd said on The Media Show.
On Instagram, the princess' post includes a cautionary note.
"Independent fact-checkers say the photo or image has been edited in a way that could mislead people, but not because it was shown out of context," a warning reads when looking at the post.
Kate took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to take the fall for the mishap, but British broadcaster Helena Chard thinks the future queen isn't the only person at fault.
"The Princess of Wales released an edited photo with good intentions. We should not blame her for the whole fallout," Chard told an outlet. "The private secretary and Kensington Palace communication team should have advised and protected the Princess of Wales. The photo should not have been released as a news photo."
PR expert Doug Eldridge predicted Kate's mistake would make it difficult for the public to have faith in the monarchy.
"Digitally altering a photo was a perplexing move to begin with, but purportedly using a photo which had already run in commercial magazines is even more bizarre," Eldridge said, referring to the ongoing conspiracy theory that Kate used her Vogue cover instead of posting a recent image.
"There has long been AI software that can detect forgeries in high-priced artwork or edits and augmentations to photographs. That said, digitally altering a photo in this day and age – especially when it's related to a circumstance of such speculation – seems like a shortsighted strategy, at best," he concluded.
