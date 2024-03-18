Kate Middleton Looks 'Happy and Healthy' With Prince William as Royals Fail to Address Her Health Woes

“After all the rumors that had been going 'round, I was stunned to see them there,” an insider told an outlet. “Kate was out shopping with William, and she looked happy and she looked well.”

“The kids weren’t with them, but it’s such a good sign she was healthy enough to pop down to the shops," they added.

It was reported that the parents were seen watching their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, play sports before going shopping.

Although the source thought Kate looked like her old self, the royal managed to avoid being photographed.