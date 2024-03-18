John Oliver Trolls Kate Middleton Over Her Horrible Photoshop Skills: Watch
John Oliver couldn't help but take a dig at Kate Middleton's editing fail during an episode of HBO’s Last Week Tonight, which aired on Sunday, March 17.
“A certain someone’s Adobe free trial expired in a pretty public manner,” Oliver, 46, quipped about the altered photo, which was posted on March 10 in honor of Mother's Day in the U.K.
As OK! previously reported, the 42-year-old royal, who underwent abdominal surgery in January, released a new photo with her three children — Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 — but people immediately pointed out how it didn't look real.
One day later, she confessed she messed around with the image. "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day," Kate wrote via X, formerly known as Twitter, on March 11.
This isn't the first time the comedian joked about Kate's condition. While talking to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, he shared his thoughts on the matter.
“I was out. I thought, let’s all just ignore this, we’ve moved on—until the photoshop thing,” Oliver shared. “It feels like you’re almost handling badly in an impressive way at this point.”
“There’s a non-zero chance she died 18 months ago,” he added. “They might be Weekend at Bernie’s-ing this situation. I’m not saying it happened! I’m saying it’s non-zero until proven otherwise. Until you see her with a copy of today’s newspaper.”
According to a bystander, Kate was seen with her husband, Prince William, in mid-March in England.
“After all the rumors that had been going 'round, I was stunned to see them there,” an insider claimed. “Kate was out shopping with William, and she looked happy and she looked well.”
“The kids weren’t with them, but it’s such a good sign she was healthy enough to pop down to the shops," they added.
But another source dished that Kate just needed some time for herself after a crazy year.
“She and William have been under intense stress ever since Harry and Meghan left the family. They spent three years just waiting for the next horrific media interview. On top of that they have moved house, the kids have moved school, the Queen died, and she became Princess of Wales. It’s not surprising she got ill, and it’s not surprising she needs a break from it all to get better," a source told The Daily Beast.