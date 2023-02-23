OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Meghan Markle
OK LogoROYALS

'Vindicated': Meghan Markle's Old Blog Post About Princesses Proves Kate Middleton's 'Suspicion' She Had 'Hang-Up' On Royal Family

kate meghan pp
Source: mega
By:

Feb. 22 2023, Published 9:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Earlier this month, Meghan Markle's resurfaced blog post mentioning Kate Middleton and the "pomp and circumstance" of royal weddings seemed to prove that despite her claims, she did know a bit about the royal family.

However, the Princess of Wales hasn't commented on the revelation and is choosing to take the high road instead of amping up their feud.

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton meghan markle
Source: mega

"It vindicates what Kate already suspected. That Meghan came into the royal household nurturing this hang-up on Kate," a source spilled to Radar of the situation. "This just solidifies why there wasn't much hope of a solid relationship or friendship in the first place."

Meghan hasn't said anything about her words surfacing either, and a Sussex confidante said there's little chance she'll ever do so.

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton meghan markle
Source: mega

"Harry and Meghan are just so sick of their critics dredging up whatever they can to try and paint her as a hypocrite and a liar. It's been happening for years," they source pointed out. "Meghan finds the whole narrative so tedious and beneath her. She's extremely wary of feeding into it."

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

In the actress' upload to her defunct website The Tig, she explained while most "little girls dream of being princesses," she adored "She-Ra, Princess of Power ... a sword-wielding royal rebel known for her strength."

The mother-of-two noted her heroine was "definitely" not like Cinderella, and she then referenced Kate and Prince William's lavish 2011 wedding.

"Grown women seem to retain this childhood fantasy," she said of wanting to be royalty. "Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversation about Princess Kate."

kate middleton meghan markle
Source: mega

As OK! previously reported, Meghan never quite hit it off with William and Kate, with Prince Harry sharing in his memoir that his brother "recoiled" when his wife attempted to hug him upon their first introduction.

The gesture "completely freaked him out," Harry wrote. "Willy didn’t hug many strangers. Whereas Meg hugged most strangers."

The Duke of Sussex also alleged William tried to dissuade him from pursuing a romance with Markle since she was an American TV actress.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.