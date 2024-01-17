Kate Middleton Hospitalized After Abdominal Surgery, Cancels All Engagements Until Easter
Kate Middleton is taking a step back from royal duties after having a "planned abdominal surgery" at The London Clinic. The Princess of Wales will be focused on her recovery and is following her doctor's recommendation to prioritize her health.
"The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," an official statement read. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."
Kate's last royal event was the Christmas walk, but she isn't expected to return to being an active member of the royal family until the spring.
"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private," the blurb continued. "Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share."
Last year, Kate and her husband, Prince William, were criticized for taking the summer off to be with their youngsters, but the rep alluded to the princess being saddened by the forced break.
"The Princess of Wales wishes to apologize to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible," they added.
While Kate begins her healing process, William is expected to take on fewer responsibilities so he can focus on his wife and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
As the Wales juggle becoming the future King and Queen of England, they are often celebrated for their ability to support one another and maintain an authentic partnership.
OK! previously reported body language expert Darren Stanton discussed their dynamic in an interview.
According to Stanton, they “have developed a secret method of communicating with each other whilst attending official engagements when many eyes are upon them.”
Despite Kate's temporary leave, the commentator applauded her ability to mature into becoming a senior royal.
“Kate’s confidence has grown dramatically in recent years,” Stanton said. “When Kate was first introduced as a public figure, we would see her play with her hair a lot and look to William for support during joint interviews or events."
"We would see this from William, too, as they both wanted reassurance from each other," he continued. "There’s a sense they weren’t very confident early on and looking into each other’s eyes was their way of checking in with each other. They both wanted to feel at ease.”
Kate previously struggled with public speaking, but in recent years she's able to navigate gatherings without “a need for reassurance from William,” Stanton said.
"We get a sense she’s happy to be there and wants to prove she’s here to get on with her job," the hypnotist explained. "She has an inner strength and is very motivated to do the best she can."