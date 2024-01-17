Kate Middleton Hospitalized After Abdominal Surgery, Cancels All Engagements Until Easter

"The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," an official statement read. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

Kate's last royal event was the Christmas walk, but she isn't expected to return to being an active member of the royal family until the spring.

"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private," the blurb continued. "Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share."