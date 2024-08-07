OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Kate Middleton
OK LogoROYALS

Cancer-Stricken Kate Middleton 'Prioritizing' Her 3 Kids After Having a 'Brush With Mortality'

kate middleton focused life wales kids brush mortality
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton attended Trooping the Colour with her children.

By:

Aug. 7 2024, Published 10:39 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kate Middleton retreated into private life after she was diagnosed with cancer, but insiders urged fans to get used to the Princess of Wales skipping official gatherings going forward.

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton focused life wales kids brush mortality
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

“Kate has been exceptionally open and honest about her health. Making two appearances before the summer break, at Wimbledon and Trooping the Colour, was a clear signal that she is doing well," a source told an outlet. "That is what we are hearing privately as well — it’s not over but there is lots of optimism, lots of positivity."

The Princess of Wales took six months off to focus on her health, and her role will look different as she continues treatment.

“It is obviously still an incredibly worrying time but all the signs are that her cancer treatment, which is ongoing, is progressing well," the source added.

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton focused life wales kids brush mortality
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton is spending quality time with her kids in recent months.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the source, the princess isn't scheduled for any upcoming public engagements.

“There is still nothing in her diary. My understanding is that people are going to have to get used to seeing a lot less of Kate. The priority for her now is going to be family and the children," the insider explained. "The youngest of those kids, Louis, is only 6."

“Like a lot of people who have a brush with mortality, Kate is going to prioritize the things that matter to her from now on," they added. "In her case, that means her kids."

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton focused life wales kids brush mortality
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton attended Wimbledon with Princess Charlotte.

MORE ON:
Kate Middleton
Article continues below advertisement

In June, Kate took to Instagram to discuss her condition and announce her return to work.

"I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times. I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well. My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months," the princess shared on Friday, June 14.

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton focused life wales kids brush mortality
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton returned to duties at Trooping the Colour.

Article continues below advertisement

Kate, who is undergoing "preventative chemotherapy," has been honest about how the illness has taken a toll on her.

"On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home," she continued.

"I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much-needed time to heal," the mom-of-three added. "Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Sources spoke to The Daily Beast.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.