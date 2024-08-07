Cancer-Stricken Kate Middleton 'Prioritizing' Her 3 Kids After Having a 'Brush With Mortality'

“Kate has been exceptionally open and honest about her health. Making two appearances before the summer break, at Wimbledon and Trooping the Colour, was a clear signal that she is doing well," a source told an outlet. "That is what we are hearing privately as well — it’s not over but there is lots of optimism, lots of positivity."

The Princess of Wales took six months off to focus on her health, and her role will look different as she continues treatment.

“It is obviously still an incredibly worrying time but all the signs are that her cancer treatment, which is ongoing, is progressing well," the source added.