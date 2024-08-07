Cancer-Stricken Kate Middleton 'Prioritizing' Her 3 Kids After Having a 'Brush With Mortality'
Kate Middleton retreated into private life after she was diagnosed with cancer, but insiders urged fans to get used to the Princess of Wales skipping official gatherings going forward.
“Kate has been exceptionally open and honest about her health. Making two appearances before the summer break, at Wimbledon and Trooping the Colour, was a clear signal that she is doing well," a source told an outlet. "That is what we are hearing privately as well — it’s not over but there is lots of optimism, lots of positivity."
The Princess of Wales took six months off to focus on her health, and her role will look different as she continues treatment.
“It is obviously still an incredibly worrying time but all the signs are that her cancer treatment, which is ongoing, is progressing well," the source added.
According to the source, the princess isn't scheduled for any upcoming public engagements.
“There is still nothing in her diary. My understanding is that people are going to have to get used to seeing a lot less of Kate. The priority for her now is going to be family and the children," the insider explained. "The youngest of those kids, Louis, is only 6."
“Like a lot of people who have a brush with mortality, Kate is going to prioritize the things that matter to her from now on," they added. "In her case, that means her kids."
In June, Kate took to Instagram to discuss her condition and announce her return to work.
"I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times. I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well. My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months," the princess shared on Friday, June 14.
Kate, who is undergoing "preventative chemotherapy," has been honest about how the illness has taken a toll on her.
"On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home," she continued.
"I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much-needed time to heal," the mom-of-three added. "Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me."
