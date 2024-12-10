'Role Model' Kate Middleton Is Ready to 'Heal' Her Relationship With Prince Harry — But Prince William 'Remains Very Angry'
Kate Middleton's cancer battle might open the door for Prince Harry to reconcile with the Princess of Wales and Prince William after years of tension.
“Kate’s been thrown under the bus by Harry, he’s said hurtful things about her, he’s brought the children into the narrative," biographer Katie Nicholl told an outlet. “I think the Prince of Wales remains very, very angry and upset and feels very betrayed.”
“Possibly the Princess of Wales is still open to a reconciliation in some form. I still feel it’s quite early," Nicholl continued. “But I do think when you go through something like a cancer diagnosis and you go through the sort of journey that she has done, and you confront your own mortality, you realize life is short."
Kate spent the past few months undergoing chemotherapy, and she previously admitted that her health challenges changed her perspective on life.
“It’s far too short for rifts and family feuds," Nicholl explained. “And perhaps that will be a role that she will play at some point in healing that rift, because I think we look to the royal family as a symbol of unity."
The Waleses are getting ready to spend the holidays together, but Harry and Meghan Markle will be in California during the royal festivities.
“We will want to see them together at Christmas, this will be the sixth Christmas that Harry won’t have been a part of," Nicholl shared.
“I do think it's important," the commentator continued. "It may be that people are making these comments on social media where you’re talking about togetherness, talking about empathy, what’s going on in your own family, and they are at risk of that happening.”
Kate, who is often praised for she handles her duties, could help the brothers reunite since she has such a positive outlook on life.
“I think she’s also someone who’s always led by example, in that sort of way of being a role model," Nicholl explained.
“I think and I was talking to sources close to the Princess and to William, who said ‘never give up hope, there’s always a chance,' but of course, it’s always in the timing," she concluded.
OK! previously reported William is focused on Kate and his role as the Prince of Wales instead of mending things with Harry.
"While there may be hope, the cracks between Harry and William run deeper than public perception often realizes," royal expert Edward Coram-James told an outlet.
"The fallout from Harry's criticisms of the royal family, especially in Spare and their Netflix docuseries, has left deep scars," Coram-James continued. "William, in particular, might be too entrenched in his role as the future king to risk his reputation by reconciling too quickly."
Harry's memoir, Spare, gave additional insight into Kate's rift with Meghan, but the project painted both Kate and William as cold toward the former actress.
"Let's not overlook the toll this rift might be taking on Kate. She’s in a delicate position as she manages her royal duties, family life and her well-being," the commentator said. "The constant media scrutiny, especially with the added weight of Harry’s revelations, can’t be easy on her health."
This year was difficult for the royal family, as Kate and King Charles were undergoing cancer treatment at the same time.
"As protective as he is of his family, it's likely he feels torn between wanting to heal his relationship with Harry and shielding Kate from further stress," Coram-James stated.
"If Harry truly wants to rebuild bridges, he may need to acknowledge the emotional toll his actions have had on the whole family," he continued.
Nicholl spoke to The Sun.