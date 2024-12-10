or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Kate Middleton
OK LogoROYALS

'Role Model' Kate Middleton Is Ready to 'Heal' Her Relationship With Prince Harry — But Prince William 'Remains Very Angry'

kate middleton ready heal relationship prince harry
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton's relationship with Prince Harry unraveled after 'Megxit.'

By:

Dec. 10 2024, Published 5:58 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kate Middleton's cancer battle might open the door for Prince Harry to reconcile with the Princess of Wales and Prince William after years of tension.

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton ready heal relationship prince harry
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton announced in September she is cancer-free, but she is slowly returning to duties.

Article continues below advertisement

“Kate’s been thrown under the bus by Harry, he’s said hurtful things about her, he’s brought the children into the narrative," biographer Katie Nicholl told an outlet. “I think the Prince of Wales remains very, very angry and upset and feels very betrayed.”

“Possibly the Princess of Wales is still open to a reconciliation in some form. I still feel it’s quite early," Nicholl continued. “But I do think when you go through something like a cancer diagnosis and you go through the sort of journey that she has done, and you confront your own mortality, you realize life is short."

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton ready heal relationship prince harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all projects painted Kate Middleton and Prince William as cold.

Article continues below advertisement

Kate spent the past few months undergoing chemotherapy, and she previously admitted that her health challenges changed her perspective on life.

“It’s far too short for rifts and family feuds," Nicholl explained. “And perhaps that will be a role that she will play at some point in healing that rift, because I think we look to the royal family as a symbol of unity."

Article continues below advertisement

The Waleses are getting ready to spend the holidays together, but Harry and Meghan Markle will be in California during the royal festivities.

“We will want to see them together at Christmas, this will be the sixth Christmas that Harry won’t have been a part of," Nicholl shared.

“I do think it's important," the commentator continued. "It may be that people are making these comments on social media where you’re talking about togetherness, talking about empathy, what’s going on in your own family, and they are at risk of that happening.”

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton ready heal relationship prince harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to California in 2020.

MORE ON:
Kate Middleton

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kate, who is often praised for she handles her duties, could help the brothers reunite since she has such a positive outlook on life.

“I think she’s also someone who’s always led by example, in that sort of way of being a role model," Nicholl explained.

“I think and I was talking to sources close to the Princess and to William, who said ‘never give up hope, there’s always a chance,' but of course, it’s always in the timing," she concluded.

Article continues below advertisement

OK! previously reported William is focused on Kate and his role as the Prince of Wales instead of mending things with Harry.

"While there may be hope, the cracks between Harry and William run deeper than public perception often realizes," royal expert Edward Coram-James told an outlet.

"The fallout from Harry's criticisms of the royal family, especially in Spare and their Netflix docuseries, has left deep scars," Coram-James continued. "William, in particular, might be too entrenched in his role as the future king to risk his reputation by reconciling too quickly."

Article continues below advertisement

Harry's memoir, Spare, gave additional insight into Kate's rift with Meghan, but the project painted both Kate and William as cold toward the former actress.

"Let's not overlook the toll this rift might be taking on Kate. She’s in a delicate position as she manages her royal duties, family life and her well-being," the commentator said. "The constant media scrutiny, especially with the added weight of Harry’s revelations, can’t be easy on her health."

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton ready heal relationship prince harry
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are pursuing careers in Hollywood.

Article continues below advertisement

This year was difficult for the royal family, as Kate and King Charles were undergoing cancer treatment at the same time.

"As protective as he is of his family, it's likely he feels torn between wanting to heal his relationship with Harry and shielding Kate from further stress," Coram-James stated.

"If Harry truly wants to rebuild bridges, he may need to acknowledge the emotional toll his actions have had on the whole family," he continued.

Nicholl spoke to The Sun.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.