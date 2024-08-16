Cancer-Stricken Kate Middleton Was Sick for 'Far Longer' Than People Realize

“There is still nothing in her diary. My understanding is that people are going to have to get used to seeing a lot less of Kate," a source told an outlet. "The priority for her now is going to be family and the children. The youngest of those kids, Louis, is only 6."

“Like a lot of people who have a brush with mortality, Kate is going to prioritize the things that matter to her from now on. In her case, that means her kids," they added.