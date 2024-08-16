Cancer-Stricken Kate Middleton Was Sick for 'Far Longer' Than People Realize
Kate Middleton returned to the spotlight during Trooping the Colour, but the Princess of Wales is continuing to maintain a low profile as she battles cancer.
“There is still nothing in her diary. My understanding is that people are going to have to get used to seeing a lot less of Kate," a source told an outlet. "The priority for her now is going to be family and the children. The youngest of those kids, Louis, is only 6."
“Like a lot of people who have a brush with mortality, Kate is going to prioritize the things that matter to her from now on. In her case, that means her kids," they added.
Kate is currently undergoing chemotherapy, leading her to take six months away from the spotlight to focus on her health.
“I don’t think people realize how much she has gone through behind the scenes and for how long, far longer than anyone actually appreciates," an insider shared. "She’s an incredibly strong woman, but she really has been through the wars. Her treatment and recovery is still a priority and will be ongoing for some time to come.”
OK! previously reported the Princess of Wales is expected to attend more public engagements in the fall.
"It's a very good sign that we've seen Kate twice in recent weeks, first of all at Trooping the Colour and then at Wimbledon, so clearly she's a lot better," Phil Dampier told an outlet.
"It indicates that she is clearly on the mend, and hopefully she'll be back in action in a month or so, in the autumn," Dampier added. "You know we can expect to see her start to gradually, slowly do some public engagements, but, as I said earlier, it will totally depend on the medical advice."
The princess is balancing her health and caring for her three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Louis.
"I think Kate has got a sort of inner core of steel. She's quite a sort of steely character, and I think she's a bit reminds me a little bit of late, Prince Philip," Dampier said. "I think she's got a sort of inner strength, and I think she's very much pulled on those reserves."
"And I think that of the two she's probably the stronger character, even though she's the one who's got the got the illness, in many ways she will be the stronger of the two in getting through it, and mainly, of course, she wants to be strong for her children," the commentator noted.
Kate isn't scheduled for an upcoming public event, but the mom-of-three will visit Blamoral with her kids.
"I think she will go up to Balmoral with William and their children, George, Charlotte and Louis," Dampier said. "But it is slightly worrying, if these reports are true that William is going to take the children, possibly to the Isles of Scilly or to Cornwall, and she might not be able to go."
"That goes to show she's possibly not completely out of the woods yet, and she's still undergoing treatment, and she's very much having to pace herself and rest according to what the doctors tell her to do so," he noted.
