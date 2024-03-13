Kate Middleton's Photoshop Fail Is a 'Cause for Concern' as Fans Continue to Ask About Her Whereabouts
Kate Middleton is in the hot seat after she returned to social media using an edited picture. Although some experts think the post was intended to put an end to rumors about her health, former butler Grant Harrold gave an inside perspective on the most recent royal scandal.
“Of course, it does cause concern because everybody is over-analyzing it at the moment, and everybody is worried about her and is looking to see for any kind of signs,” Harrold told an outlet. “If it hadn’t been for her taking this time out, the photo editing really wouldn’t have been much of a story."
“It would’ve been a case of simply acknowledging that they’ve edited the photo a bit and then it would be over and done with,” the former royal staffer added.
Kate and Prince William were seen shortly after the Princess of Wales apologized for doctoring the image, but the couple appeared tense.
Before Kate uploaded the snapshot, "Where is Kate?" was trending on social media platforms, and conspiracy theories about her health began to spread.
“I think because some people are convinced there is something going on behind the scenes, something as little as editing a photo has become a big thing,” he said. “I’m hoping that as she returns to duties and as things calm down, if there is any future editing, people won’t analyze it to the extent they have done just now.”
“She’s recovering, she’s taking time out and she’s done this family photograph, and for whatever reason, she’s obviously wanted to edit some of it, and I suppose that is a personal choice,” Harrold continued.
Kate took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to acknowledge the mishap.
“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” she wrote. “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.”
OK! previously reported sources close to the brunette princess were worried the PR crisis would impact Kate's well-being.
“It’s an awful lot to be under all of this public scrutiny when you are recovering from major surgery," a source told an outlet. “The rumor mill — particularly on social media — has gotten out of control, but Kate is recovering well and she will be back by Easter."
“She just needs to be left in peace," the source shared. “I worry about all this attention on Catherine. She did not look happy at all in the car on Monday.”
Royalist Niel Sean predicted that the mom-of-three most likely approved of the photo, but she didn't take much time to notice the quality of it.
"I think Catherine herself probably had the final say [on the photo]. And I think that what happened was probably in the rush she probably looked at and thought, you know, that looks okay and didn't give too much attention to it," Sean told an outlet.
"I believe someone else did the photoshop percent. And I think that she's being very gracious in accepting the blame," he continued.
