Kate Middleton's Photoshop Fail Is a 'Cause for Concern' as Fans Continue to Ask About Her Whereabouts

“Of course, it does cause concern because everybody is over-analyzing it at the moment, and everybody is worried about her and is looking to see for any kind of signs,” Harrold told an outlet. “If it hadn’t been for her taking this time out, the photo editing really wouldn’t have been much of a story."

“It would’ve been a case of simply acknowledging that they’ve edited the photo a bit and then it would be over and done with,” the former royal staffer added.

Kate and Prince William were seen shortly after the Princess of Wales apologized for doctoring the image, but the couple appeared tense.