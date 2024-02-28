Meghan Markle Pushed Prince Harry to Focus on His 'Resentment' Toward the Royal Family
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry publicly left the royal family in 2020, and the pair profited off of creating various tell-all projects ridiculing the monarchy. Harry released a memoir that discussed the difficulties of growing up in the monarchy, but one commentator thinks the Duchess of Sussex played a part in the Duke of Sussex's behavior.
"I certainly think he does play a role. He does have to take some of the blame," psychiatrist Dr. Carole Lieberman told GB News. "It's unfortunate. She allowed him to bring out some of the anger and resentment that he had toward the royal family ever since his mother died."
"He is not blameless, but she is the one who's perpetuating more," Lieberman continued. "I think Harry is beginning to see things clearly, since King Charles was diagnosed with cancer."
In the past, anonymous royal insiders alluded to Queen Elizabeth being saddened by Harry's departure, but the professional thinks the Suits star is a bad influence on the dad-of-two.
Harry returned to the U.K. after Charles revealed he has cancer, and the trip was seen as the beginning of a reconciliation between the father and son, but Meghan hasn't visited the region since Elizabeth's 2022 funeral.
"I think it began actually a little while ago, but it's sinking in now how much he misses his family and how they're not going to be around forever to be spoken to or disregarded or dissed in all the ways that they have been doing," Lieberman continued. "He's realizing, I think, at some point that he will go back to the U.K. and he will have to divorce Meghan."
"I don't think that that's happening just quite yet. But there are some stories about it," she added.
- King Charles Tried to 'Control' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Prevent Them From 'Eclipsing' the Monarch
- Did Prince Harry Keep Meghan Markle In The Dark About Royal Life? He 'Didn't Want To Explain It,' Expert Claims
- Prince Harry Is Desperate to 'Build Bridges' With the Royal Family Amid Kate and Charles' Health Challenges
During a Good Morning America appearance, Harry shared that he plans on flying to his native nation throughout the year after learning about his father's condition.
"They are saying that he's talking about wanting to be more in the U.K. and she doesn't want to. So we will have to to see with that," the author continued. "But it is sad. At the Queen's funeral, that was when it began. You could see his face, that he was feeling not only lonely but sad that he hadn't been around with her longer."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
After the couple fled England, they attempted to become Hollywood A-listers, but 2023 proved to be a difficult year for them professionally.
"They are getting desperate, ever more desperate. I think Meghan thought that when they went back to the United States that she and Harry would be very popular," Liberman noted.
"They made all these plans about charities and so on. And she thought that they'd be able to do this just by carrying over the royal titles that they have and the history that they have and not doing any work as royals," she concluded.