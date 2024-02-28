Meghan Markle Pushed Prince Harry to Focus on His 'Resentment' Toward the Royal Family

"I certainly think he does play a role. He does have to take some of the blame," psychiatrist Dr. Carole Lieberman told GB News. "It's unfortunate. She allowed him to bring out some of the anger and resentment that he had toward the royal family ever since his mother died."

"He is not blameless, but she is the one who's perpetuating more," Lieberman continued. "I think Harry is beginning to see things clearly, since King Charles was diagnosed with cancer."

In the past, anonymous royal insiders alluded to Queen Elizabeth being saddened by Harry's departure, but the professional thinks the Suits star is a bad influence on the dad-of-two.