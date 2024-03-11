'Amateur' Kate Middleton Admits She 'Experimented With Editing' in Family Photo After Its Pulled From 4 News Agencies

Kate Middleton attempted to put a stop to the rumors about her whereabouts on Monday, March 11, when she admitted she played around with the new photo of herself with her three kids — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — in honor of Mother's Day.

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day," the royal, 42, wrote via X, formerly known as Twitter.