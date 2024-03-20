'There Is Clearly No Trust': Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are 'Being Left Out of Any Details Regarding' Kate Middleton's Health
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal fold in 2020, and the couple publicly complained about Kate Middleton and Prince William. Despite their fallout with the Prince and Princess of Wales, it was reported that the Sussexes reached out to Kate after learning about her abdominal surgery — but yet it seems like they want nothing to do with the California couple.
"They are aware of everything that goes on back in England, but are being left out of any details regarding Kate," a family source told an outlet. "There is clearly no trust."
Shortly after Kate had her operation, the palace shared that King Charles had cancer, and the Duke of Sussex rushed to the U.K. to see his father. During Harry's brief trip to his native nation, he failed to visit Kate.
According to a source, the Prince of Wales' "principal concern is his wife" and not reconciling with Harry.
In Spare, Harry painted the future king as ill-tempered, and the princes haven't been photographed in the same room since Charles' coronation.
"It would be the normal run of things to go and see your sister-in-law who's had a serious operation and also see your niece and nephews. But it isn't normal," an insider shared. "It's terribly sad."
"This is all to do with William's wish to protect the institution of the monarchy, which he feels Harry can't be trusted with. I don't think William will ever agree to readmission of Harry into the family unless he clearly apologizes and moves forward," royal author Robert Lacey noted.
Despite his various tell-all projects, Harry spoke positively about the Windsors during his Good Morning America interview.
"Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that," Harry said. "Absolutely. Yeah, I'm sure. Throughout all these families, I see it on a day-to-day basis, the strength of the family unit coming together."
"I have my own family, as we all do. My family and my life in California is as it is," he added. "I've got other trips planned that would take me through the U.K. or back to the U.K., so I'll stop in and see my family as much as I can."
OK! previously reported PR expert Ryan McCormick believes Kate's current health challenges will help the family reunite.
"Meghan and Harry now have a golden opportunity to not only accelerate healing their riff with the royal family but to restore some of their likability in the eyes of the public," McCormick told an outlet. "If I was advising Meghan, I would tell her to speak loud and passionate in defense of Kate."
"Meghan may not like being on the brunt of negative press but, she's definitely more familiar with it than Kate," the commentator added. "The Duchess could help the Princess of Wales tremendously by guiding her through this crisis publicly and behind the scenes."
