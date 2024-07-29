OK Magazine
Royal Transformation: See Kate Middleton's Beauty Evolution in 13 Clicks

Jul. 29 2024, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

2006

Before marrying Prince William, Kate Middleton was a student at St Andrews University. They became friends before their relationship turned romantic, but they also faced a bumpy road in the years thereafter.

2007

Kate made a public appearance in her gray top, black pants and boots before reports claimed she and Prince William ended their high-profile relationship.

2008

Kate used to wear clothes that revealed most of her skin. Once she was pictured wearing a metallic green halter top, yellow shorts and knee-high boots.

2010

Following Kate and Prince William's engagement, her fashion style started to become more conservative.

"When I first met Kate, I knew there was something very special about her, and then I knew there was possibly something I wanted to explore there, but we ended up being friends for a while," said Prince William during their 2010 engagement interview with ITV News' Tom Bradby.

2011

Kate looked breathtakingly beautiful in her Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen wedding gown, which had a skirt and padded hips.

2012

The Princess of Wales kept herself warm in her blush cashmere Max Mara coat, dress and ankle boots when she and her husband visited the Guildhall in Cambridge and Peterborough City Hospital.

2015

Kate rocked the dress that she also wore while pregnant with Prince George in 2013.

2017

During a visit to Caerphilly, Wales, Kate glowed in her red coat and skirt paired with a black turtleneck top, suede pumps and tights.

2019

Kate wore a green coat dress and a headscarf when she and Prince William made a poignant stop at a Pakistani Mosque that Princess Diana also visited in 1991.

2021

The mom-of-three rocked her bright red dress during the launch of the Taking Action on Addiction campaign by the Forward Trust.

2022

Kate looked chic and comfortable when she stepped out in her blue coat, black turtleneck top and white pants at the Foundling Museum.

2023

The royal mom arrived at The Shaping Us National Symposium at the Design Museum, London, in her bright purple suit.

2024

Kate, who has been diagnosed with cancer following a planned abdominal surgery, showed off her bright smile to the crowd when she joined the Trooping the Colour 2024 ceremony.

"On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home,” she said in a statement prior to th event.

"My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months," Kate continued. "On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home."

