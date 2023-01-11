Kate Middleton Appears Unfazed During First Sighting Since Prince Harry's Memoir Release
Kate Middleton won't let Prince Harry's antics catch her off guard.
The Princess of Wales maintained an apathetic demeanor when she was spotted for the very first time following the release of her brother-in-law's jaw-dropping memoir, Spare.
On Wednesday afternoon, January 11, Kate sat stoic behind the wheel as she drove back to her home at Windsor Castle in England.
And while she didn’t manage to avoid the paparazzi, the 41-year-old was able to steer clear of any smug looks or irritated expressions that may have wanted to cross her face.
In photos obtained by a news publication, Kate can be seen wearing a brown scarf and a beige overcoat, as she opted for a natural makeup look while heading on her afternoon drive — just one day after Harry's tell-all hit shelves on Tuesday, January 10.
While the 38-year-old military veteran mostly honed in on him and his wife Meghan Markle's feuds with his direct blood relatives, Harry didn't forget to mention a specific heated text exchange between Kate and the Suits actress mere moments before the Sussexes said "I Do" in Spring 2018.
After Meghan arranged for her niece to have a precise bridesmaid dress fitting, Kate decided Princess Charlotte's adorable gown was "not sufficient" to be worn for her aunt's vows.
"Charlotte’s dress is too big, too long, too baggy," Harry wrote in his memoir of Kate's alleged text message to Meghan. "She cried when she tried it on at home."
"Right, and I told you the tailor has been standing by since 8am. Here. At KP. Can you take Charlotte to have it altered, as the other mums are doing?” Meghan responded, according to Harry — however, Kate insisted that "all the dresses be remade."
The back-and-forth banter continued as Meghan asked Kate for some sympathy, as she was also in the middle of an intense fight with her father, Thomas Markle, who was uninvited from the wedding after leaking gossipy stories about his daughter to tabloids.
Princess Kate admitted she knew about her sister-in-law's fatherly feud, but only cared about Charlotte's dress and decided to dig the knife deeper by weighing in on the “problems with the way Meg was planning her wedding," according to Harry. "Something about a party for the page boys? It went back and forth."
The heated conversation ultimately ended in Harry finding his wife "on the floor."