Kate Middleton Appears Unfazed During First Sighting Since Prince Harry's Memoir Release

After Meghan arranged for her niece to have a precise bridesmaid dress fitting, Kate decided Princess Charlotte's adorable gown was "not sufficient" to be worn for her aunt's vows.

"Charlotte’s dress is too big, too long, too baggy," Harry wrote in his memoir of Kate's alleged text message to Meghan. "She cried when she tried it on at home."

"Right, and I told you the tailor has been standing by since 8am. Here. At KP. Can you take Charlotte to have it altered, as the other mums are doing?” Meghan responded, according to Harry — however, Kate insisted that "all the dresses be remade."