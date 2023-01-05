Prince Harry Claims Prince William 'Recoiled' When Meghan Markle Hugged Him For The First Time
Prince Harry has revealed the awkward details of the day when his elder brother, Prince William, and his then-girlfriend, Meghan Markle, met for the first time.
In an excerpt of his highly anticipated, upcoming memoir, Spare, the Duke of Sussex claimed William was especially uneasy because he had been a huge fan of Suits prior to meeting the actress.
Harry recalled Meghan hugging him, noting that the friendly gesture "completely freaked him out." The father-of-two — who now shares Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, with Meghan — added that the Prince of Wales visibly "recoiled" from her.
"Willy didn’t hug many strangers," he explained. "Whereas Meg hugged most strangers."
Part of the issue was that Harry didn't establish any sort of royal "protocol" when planning the meeting between his brother and the Deal or No Deal model.
"When meeting my grandmother [Queen Elizabeth II], I’d made it clear — this is the queen," the excerpt continued. "But when meeting my brother, it was just Willy, who loved Suits."
William wasn't the only one who allegedly had an embarrassing reaction to Meghan's warm demeanor. As OK! previously reported, the 41-year-old opened up about her first meeting with William's wife, Kate Middleton, in their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, saying that she's always been a "a hugger" but quickly realized that was "really jarring for a lot of Brits."
Later in the memoir excerpt, Harry went on to confess he had been "baffled" by their interaction until, "Willy and Kate explained that they were regular — nay, religious — viewers of Suits."
"'Great,' I thought, laughing. I’ve been worrying about the wrong thing," he continued. "All this time I’d thought Willy and Kate might not welcome Meg into the family, but now I had to worry about them hounding her for an autograph."
Spare is set to hit stores everywhere on Tuesday, January 10.