Katharine McPhee Spotted Looking Somber in L.A. in First Sighting Since Nanny's Sudden Death
A seemingly sad travel day for Katharine McPhee.
On Friday, August 11, the singer-songwriter was spotted in LAX for the first time since news broke that the family's nanny had suddenly passed away.
She was spotted trying to keep a low-profile as she made her way through baggage claim. The wife of David Foster looked somber as she walked through the airport in a baseball cap, gray sweatpants, a white T-shirt and a button up overtop. The American Idol alum accessorized with a Chanel bag, Chanel sandals and a silver and gold necklace as she appeared to be traveling alone.
That same day, the "Terrified" singer revealed via Instagram unfortunate news that she would have to cut her shows in Asia short due to a family emergency.
"It's with heavy heart I announce I have to miss our final two shows of our Asia run," she penned, adding, "David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family."
"Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all," she concluded, without explaining any details as to what incident occurred.
"Sending you and David love, & hoping that everything is OK🙏🏻💜," Foster's ex-wife Linda Thompson, 73, expressed, as Nicole Scherzinger commented, "Sending my love and prayers for your family 🙏🏽❤️."
Shortly after her announcement, it was reported the nanny who took care of McPhee and Foster's 2-year-old son, Rennie, had shockingly died. The identity of the caretaking and the details of her death have not been released. However, the couple apparently considered the nanny family, explaining why McPhee rushed home following the news.
- Revealed: Why Katharine McPhee Abruptly Left Tour After 'Horrible' Family Tragedy
- Katharine McPhee Rushes Home From Asia After She and Husband David Foster Experience a 'Horrible Family Tragedy'
- Katharine McPhee Bashed After Claiming She 'Missed' Armed Robbery in L.A. Restaurant by 'a Few Hours': 'You Can Be There for the Next One'
As OK! previously reported, this was not the only tragedy to surround McPhee as of late.
On August 3, the 39-year-old commented on a social media post, saying, "Omg missed this by probably a few hours," on a news clip referencing an armed robbery that occurred at celebrity hotspot Craig's the night before.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The star claimed to be at the establishment shortly before the criminals arrived with a semiautomatic weapon at 12:30 a.m.
Page Six reported on McPhee's outing.