Revealed: Why Katharine McPhee Abruptly Left Tour After 'Horrible' Family Tragedy

As OK! previously reported, McPhee announced late Thursday night, August 10, that she would be canceling her final performances to deal with a family emergency.

"Dearest Jakarta fans, it's with heavy heart I announce I have to miss our final two shows of our Asia run," she wrote. "David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us need to get back home to our family."

"Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all. Love Katharine," she concluded.