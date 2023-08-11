Revealed: Why Katharine McPhee Abruptly Left Tour After 'Horrible' Family Tragedy
Katharine McPhee, 39, was forced to rush home and leave the remainder of her tour through Asia after learning that her son's nanny had passed away.
No information related to the circumstances surrounding the childcare employee's death have been revealed and the "Over It" singer is currently believed to still be on her way back to the United States.
As OK! previously reported, McPhee announced late Thursday night, August 10, that she would be canceling her final performances to deal with a family emergency.
"Dearest Jakarta fans, it's with heavy heart I announce I have to miss our final two shows of our Asia run," she wrote. "David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us need to get back home to our family."
"Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all. Love Katharine," she concluded.
Worried fans and friends rushed to the comments section to express their words of support during this difficult time.
"Sending you and David love, & hoping that everything is OK🙏🏻💜," Foster's ex-wife Linda Thompson, wrote, while pal Nicole Scherzinger replied, "Sending my love and prayers for your family 🙏🏽❤️."
"I’m so sorry! Family comes first! ❤️❤️ all the best wishes to you!" a fan wrote, and a second added, "So sad to miss your performance tomorrow. But fully understand with what's going on."
Although McPhee immediately traveled home to be with her son, it's been reported her husband, music mogul David Foster, is expected to remain in Jakarta and take the stage without her on Friday and Saturday night.
The American Idol alum welcomed her first child, Rennie, 2, with Foster in 2021, two years after the couple tied the knot.
McPhee's rep has yet to release a statement on the tragedy.
TMZ reported that McPhee's nanny passed away.