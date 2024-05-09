OK Magazine
Katherine Schwarzenegger Shades 2024 Met Gala as She Declares Event Used to Be 'Chic and Classy'

Source: MEGA
By:

May 9 2024, Published 9:35 a.m. ET

Katherine Schwarzenegger wasn't impressed by this year's Met Gala looks.

The best-selling author threw a quick dig at the 2024 event, hosted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 6, while praising her mom, Maria Shriver, for the show-stopping ensemble she stepped out to the event in more than 20 years ago.

Source: MEGA

Katherine Schwarzenegger recently dissed the 2024 Met Gala.

"When the Met Gala was chic and classy," the 34-year-old daughter of Maria, 68, and her ex-husband, Arnold Schwarzenegger, 76, wrote via her Instagram Story, as she re-shared a post the book author uploaded to the social media app featuring photos of herself from the 2001 Met Gala.

Unlike her daughter, Maria didn't appear to intentionally diss one of fashion's biggest nights of the year in her initial post. Instead, she seemed to simply be reminiscing on her previous attendance at the event — which she went to with her late parents, Eunice Kennedy Shriver and Sargent Shriver, as well as her cousin, Caroline Kennedy, 66.

Source: @mariashriver/Instagram
Source: MEGA

Maria Shriver shared a throwback post featuring photos of her attendance at the 2001 Met Gala.

The theme of the Met Gala that year happened to be an homage to the famed Kennedy family, as the dress code was Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years.

"It’s the first Monday in May and is underway!" Maria captioned her post, seemingly excited to watch celebrities arrive for the red carpet. "Things were a little more low-key when I attended back in 2001, but I thought I would share some photos from that wonderful night."

Source: MEGA

Maria Shriver said her 2001 Met Gala look was more 'low-key' than today’s outfits.

The American journalist continued: "Not only did I get to wear this beautiful dress, but I got to attend with both my parents, as well as my cousin, Caroline. What do you think: Would we rock the red carpet in these same looks tonight?"

The Instagram carousel of images showcased Maria's lavender-colored, boat-neck gown — which she accessorized with a matching sheer shawl and silver jewelry.

Source: MEGA

Maria Shriver attended the 2001 Met Gala with her parents and cousin Caroline Kennedy.

Source: OK!

In the comments section of her post, Maria's followers appeared to agree with her daughter, as many similarly shared their negative reactions to this year's Met Gala.

"Back when people had class. Now its a freak show. One of the dresses [was made of] twigs. I wanted to prune the dress!!! Lol," one hater trolled of Lana Del Rey's Alexander McQueen tree-like gown, while another snubbed: "Much better glamour then than now. Now it’s a costume party."

"I miss the 'low-key' days. It's become quite the circus," a third user admitted, as a fourth person added, "bring back those days of elegance and class, not stupidity and trash."

