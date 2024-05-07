Kim Kardashian Shocks Fans After Showing Off 'Insane' Cinched Waist Look at 2024 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian donned her new blonde hair for the 2024 Met Gala on Monday, May 6, and even showed off her tiny waist in a design made custom Maison Margiela Couture.

However, her look had some mixed reactions. One person wrote, "Kim Kardashian once again showing up in a look that does nothing but showcase how artificially small she can make her waist," while another said, "Kim Kardashian I love you and was rooting for you but that dress just didn’t do it for me. #MetGala."

A third person quipped, "Kim Kardashian's internal organs are shouting for help LMFAOOO," while another said, "I'll be the first to hate Kim Kardashian, but this is an insane look #MetGala2024."