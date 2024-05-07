Kim Kardashian Shocks Fans After Showing Off 'Insane' Cinched Waist Look at 2024 Met Gala
Kim Kardashian donned her new blonde hair for the 2024 Met Gala on Monday, May 6, and even showed off her tiny waist in a design made custom Maison Margiela Couture.
The reality star, 43, also wore a gray sweater, which she paired with a tiny chrome corset that fell into a sheer skirt.
However, her look had some mixed reactions. One person wrote, "Kim Kardashian once again showing up in a look that does nothing but showcase how artificially small she can make her waist," while another said, "Kim Kardashian I love you and was rooting for you but that dress just didn’t do it for me. #MetGala."
A third person quipped, "Kim Kardashian's internal organs are shouting for help LMFAOOO," while another said, "I'll be the first to hate Kim Kardashian, but this is an insane look #MetGala2024."
This is hardly the first time the TV personality made waves at the star-studded gala. During the 2022 Met Gala, she wore Marilyn Monroe's movie star's iconic "Happy Birthday Mr. President" dress.
“For me the most Marilyn Monroe moment is when she sang 'Happy Birthday,' to JFK, it was that look," she told Vogue of the jaw-dropping look. “The idea really came to me after the gala in September last year. I thought to myself, what would I have done for the American theme if it had not been the Balenciaga look? What’s the most American thing you can think of? And that’s Marilyn Monroe."
Kardashian also revealed she had to shed some pounds in order to fit into her outfits.
"They came with armed guards and gloves. It didn't fit me. I had to lose 16 pounds down today to be able to fit this, but it was such a challenge. It was a role. I was determined to fit into it," she shared. "I don't think they believed that I was going to do it. Since I haven't eaten carbs and sugar in about three weeks, we're eating pizza and donuts at the hotel."
"I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein. I didn't starve myself, but I was so strict," she continued.