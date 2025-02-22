NEWS Kathie Lee Gifford Praises President Donald Trump for Saving Her From a 'Psychopathic Murderer' 31 Years Ago: 'I Will Love This Man for My Whole Life' Source: MEGA Kathie Lee Gifford said husband Frank Gifford called Donald Trump for help after the FBI said the murderer was coming for her.

Kathie Lee Gifford recalled a time when President Donald Trump helped her in a terrifying situation. While on a recent episode of "The Sage Steele Show” podcast, the TV star, 71, recounted how the politician, 78, came to her rescue amid a threat to her and her daughter’s life 31 years ago.

The singer said she and Cassidy were on their way to Atlantic City, where she was scheduled to host the Miss America pageant, when her late husband, Frank Gifford, received communication from the FBI. "The FBI called my husband, and they said, 'Mr. Gifford, we have a problem. There's this guy. This is a very, very bad human being. [He] was a psychopathic murderer — a rapist and murderer. And he's coming to get your wife," Kathie revealed.

The former talk show host noted that Cassidy was only six weeks old at the time and the pair were accompanied by her nanny. The authorities also told Frank that Kathie must stick to her original travel plans so as not to tip off the criminal. "They said, 'We would like you, Mr. Gifford, to just keep your schedule and have your wife keep her schedule, because this guy, we don't want him to know that we're on to him,'" Kathie shared, adding that the individual had "raped and tortured" his own aunt.

"I never heard it until just the other day. Somebody told me how she finally got away from [him]," she said of the aunt, who called the FBI about the scary man. "He left. He stole her keys and told her, 'Now I'm going to go after Kathie Lee.'" Kathie said that Franks agreed to allow her to make the journey to Atlantic City on one condition.

Kathie Lee Gifford said Donald Trump sent them a helicopter to stay at his hotel at the time of the threat.

"And he called Donald," she stated, noting that she stayed at the Trump Plaza and Casino in Atlantic City. "Frank called Donald and said, ‘Donald, we've got this situation.’” "And this is why I will love this man for my whole life," Kathie emotionally said about the controversial politician. "He said, 'Frank, don't you worry about it. I've got your girls. I've got your girls. And don't you worry.'”

Frank and Donald then made an arrangement in order to keep Kathie safe, however, she was in the dark about the situation. "And so Frank called back the FBI and said, 'I called Donald Trump. He says he's going to take care of my wife and my daughter,’” Kathie told host Sage Steele.

'I've got your girls,' Donald Trump allegedly told Frank Gifford when the murderer was coming after Kathie Lee Gifford.

The Republican then gave the mother-of-two a call, offering to send his helicopter to pick her up and take her to the hotel. Not knowing about the threat, Kathie was confused by the generous favor.

"I said, ‘Donald, why? He said, "Because you’ve had a baby.' I said, 'Donald, women have babies every day. It's no big deal. Thank you. But it's no big deal.' And he goes, ‘No, congratulations. So happy for you … [I’m] sending my helicopter for you and your baby and your nanny,'" she remembered. "The next day, he sent his helicopter,” she noted, adding how the father-of-five also provided four members of his security team to take her around.

Kathie Lee Gifford did not know of the threat on her life at the time.