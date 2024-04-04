Kathy Griffin Insists Taylor Swift Could 'Tip the Election' in Joe Biden's Favor If Singer Publicly Supports Him

"I love her as a change agent, and I honestly think if she stumps for Biden, if she even did one high profile event, I think she could tip the election, and that’s OK to say because it’s true," she noted of the popular superstar, 34.

The co-hosts noted that unlike in the past, celebrities don't seem to be outspoken about their political beliefs anymore, to which Griffin agreed, explaining, "because we get canceled for opening our mouths about anything and everything."