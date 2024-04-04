Kathy Griffin Insists Taylor Swift Could 'Tip the Election' in Joe Biden's Favor If Singer Publicly Supports Him
Kathy Griffin believes in the power of Swifties.
On the most recent episode of the "StraightioLab" podcast, the star told co-hosts and fellow comedians George Civeris and Sam Taggart that she thinks Taylor Swift is capable of affecting the results of the 2024 presidential election, which will likely be Joe Biden against Donald Trump.
"I love her as a change agent, and I honestly think if she stumps for Biden, if she even did one high profile event, I think she could tip the election, and that’s OK to say because it’s true," she noted of the popular superstar, 34.
The co-hosts noted that unlike in the past, celebrities don't seem to be outspoken about their political beliefs anymore, to which Griffin agreed, explaining, "because we get canceled for opening our mouths about anything and everything."
"It is so bad, but let me just say this — and I do make jokes about her in my act in a tender and loving way — Taylor Swift — don’t come at me Swifties! I’m terrified," the Emmy winner, 63, quipped.
"I actually do like her as a change agent and I like that she’s the first woman in pop or rock music — think of all the divas, Cher, Madonna, Stevie Nicks didn’t get this — to have her man at her shows pumping his fist with her dad," added the My Life on the D-List alum, referring to how Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, has been seen cheering her on at her concerts alongside Scott Swift.
- 'My Industry Dumped Me': Kathy Griffin Says Posting Gruesome Photo of Donald Trump's Head Almost 'Ended Her Career'
- Kathy Griffin Believes Housewives Are 'Scared' of Andy Cohen as Leah McSweeney Lawsuit Claims He Tried to Get Her to Relapse
- Kathy Griffin Reveals She Sobbed on 'Naked' Sharon Stone's Shoulder After Her Split From Randy Bick: 'That Is a Good Friend'
Griffin's desire for the "Karma" crooner to voice her opinion comes as somewhat of a surprise since in 2017, the former received immense backlash for sharing a photo in which she held a replica of Trump's bloodied severed head.
The reality star touched on the drama last month in an interview, admitting the comedy "industry dumped" her as a result.
"I was in the middle of a 50-city tour when that happened. Then, 25 cities all pulled out because of threats. The government started the official investigation against me, and my lawyers said, 'This is a serious thing. They’re serious about charging you with conspiracy,'" she recalled. "I spent a million dollars in lawyer fees. After that, I was stopped at every airport in the U.S. and overseas. They take your phone, they take your passport. They wanted to end my career."
In a separate chat, Griffin noted Trump's supporters are still "crazed over me."