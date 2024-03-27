Kathy Griffin Believes Housewives Are 'Scared' of Andy Cohen as Leah McSweeney Lawsuit Claims He Tried to Get Her to Relapse
Kathy Griffin sees validity in Leah McSweeney’s highly criticized lawsuit against Andy Cohen and Bravo.
While on a recent episode of the “Miss Understood with Rachel Uchitel” podcast, the comedian shared her thoughts on The Real Housewives of New York City alum’s legal claims that Cohen and others employed at Bravo attempted to get her to relapse.
“As long as he’s choosing the Housewives and involved with the Housewives, they’re probably pretty scared of him, and I don’t blame them,” Griffin alleged.
“I mean, these are women that are on that show, and many of them are getting DUIs … gone to prison,” the 63-year-old added, seemingly referencing those like RHOBH’s Shannon Beador and RHOP’s Karen Huger.
Amidst McSweeney’s claims Bravo bigwigs allegedly preyed on her alcoholism, the My Life on the D-List star said she believes the show’s producers “very strongly” encourage stars to “drink a lot.”
“I listen to those women when they say we were pummeled with alcohol,” Griffin added. “I wouldn’t write that off.”
Though Griffin doesn’t think Cohen is necessarily “pouring the drinks,” coercing cast members into drinking “wouldn’t surprise” her given the “nature of the behavior” on the show.
“If you’re not flipping a table, you might get fired,” the actress noted. “In order to stay on the show, [they think], ‘I have to manufacture this drama.'”
Griffin finished by adding that the way reality stars act on the show often leads to “real consequences” for many of them.
As OK! previously reported, McSweeney touched on her legal battle via social media.
"There's something wonderful about the concept of reality TV — that millions of people you've never met can laugh with you, cry with you, empathize with and root for you," the Married to the Mob founder wrote in an Instagram post just hours after her lawsuit became public. "But the reckless and diabolical way in which people at the top drool over the mishaps and misfortunes of the women, including myself, are disturbing."
Viewers slammed McSweeney for the legal battle, where she additionally accused Cohen of doing cocaine with her fellow stars at the network.
"Why is she such a BUMMER?!" one person penned, while another stated, "Leah, this is not it…no one cares."
"No one watches the show thinking anyone is a saint 😂," a third user added, as a fourth shared, "She is hitting below the belt... AWFUL."
In response to the lawsuit, the 55-year-old’s rep declared: "The claims against Andy are completely false!"