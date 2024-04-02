Taylor Swift Meets Travis Kelce's Nieces for the First Time While Spending Easter at His Brother Jason's Pennsylvania Home
Auntie Tay has finally been introduced to Uncle Travvy's nieces!
Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, spent Easter at the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's older brother Jason Kelce's Pennsylvania home — where the pop star met the retired Philadelphia Eagles center and his wife Kylie Kelce's three daughters, Bennie, 1, Elliotte, 3 and Wyatt, 4, for the very first time, a source spilled.
The "Love Story" singer and her beau, both 34, traveled from Los Angeles to Pennsylvania on Sunday morning, March 31, to spend the religious holiday with Travis' loved ones at Jason's stunning property, which is located in Haverford Township, just nine miles outside of Philly's city center, a news publication reported.
Photos obtained by the news outlet showcased the couple's black SUV parked in the driveway of Jason, 36, and Kylie's cozy home — set on an acre of land with a gorgeous wraparound porch, a large patio and a swimming pool.
After spending the day with the Kelce crew, Taylor and Travis are believed to have stayed at the Four Seasons before jetting back to Burbank airport on Monday morning, April 1, when they were spotted deplaning the 14-time Grammy winner's private jet with a sea of umbrellas attempting to shield their identities.
While the lovebirds kept their Easter celebrations rather private, Taylor's official @taylornation fan page shared an adorable video of the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker wearing a white bunny costume at age 1, being held by her mother in a home recording dated March 14, 1990.
"Dropping easter eggs since 1989. What’s your favorite that you’ve found through the eras? 🐰🥚," the caption of the video teased, referring to the sneaky hints and clues Taylor tends to leave in social media posts, videos, speeches, songs and more.
Travis' fan page also shared a silly video of the football star using what appeared to be an Easter Snapchat filter, as he wished fans a happy holiday.
Just one day after Taylor and Travis' visit, Kylie made a guest appearance on Today, where she couldn't help but gush over the "All Too Well" songstress and her brother-in-law.
"Ultimately, if Trav is happy we’re happy," the 32-year-old declared. "We are always cheering on Uncle Trav, it’s such a treat to be able to do that on and off the field, but it’s been amazing."
Daily Mail reported Travis and Taylor spending Easter at Jason and Kylie's Pennsylvania home.