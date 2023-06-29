Kathy Griffin Ridicules Madonna Haters for 'Making Fun' of Singer's 'Serious' Hospitalization: 'It Is Ageism and Misogyny'
Don't mess with Madonna.
Kathy Griffin called out haters mocking the Queen of Pop's "serious bacterial infection" that landed the 64-year-old in the intensive care unit on Saturday, June 24.
"I don’t know what’s going on with Madonna. I don’t know, but I love her and I want to defend her," the comedian said in a video uploaded to her TikTok account on Wednesday, June 28, shortly after the "Material Girl" singer's manager, Guy Oseary, announced Madonna's hospitalization and the postponement of her world tour.
"I have never met her," Griffin continued, noting she, "of course," has seen the pop star in concert and believes "she has provided the world with decades of music and entertainment."
"I don’t like how people are already piling on and sort of making fun of her being obviously quite ill or collapsed," the 62-year-old said, as Griffin added she's hopeful Madonna will "be fine."
"We don’t know anything yet, but I’m going to be honest, I think a lot of it is agism and misogyny," the Suddenly Susan actress admitted, which Madonna has been outspoken about in the past after dealing with incessant backlash over her "unrecognizable appearance" and "attention-seeking behavior."
"As a 62-year-old chick, I deal with it all the time and she’s freaking Madonna," Griffin expressed. "I don’t care about her fillers, they’re gonna go away if she feels like it, or not."
"I care about her health and I’m glad she can go back on this tour. The tour is the greatest hits and she should be great," the Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List star concluded.
Madonna was set to kick off The Celebration Tour on Saturday, July 15, in Vancouver, however, the worldwide performances have since been put to an indefinite halt as the "Like a Virgin" singer recovers from her illness.
"Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected," the mom-of-six's manager explained to fans in a statement shared to his Instagram. "At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."