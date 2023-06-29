Kathy Griffin Ridicules Madonna Haters for 'Making Fun' of Singer's 'Serious' Hospitalization: 'It Is Ageism and Misogyny'

"I don’t know what’s going on with Madonna. I don’t know, but I love her and I want to defend her," the comedian said in a video uploaded to her TikTok account on Wednesday, June 28, shortly after the "Material Girl" singer's manager, Guy Oseary, announced Madonna's hospitalization and the postponement of her world tour.

"I have never met her," Griffin continued, noting she, "of course," has seen the pop star in concert and believes "she has provided the world with decades of music and entertainment."