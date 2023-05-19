Madonna Shoves Whipped Cream in Her Mouth During Tour Rehearsal as Rumored Boyfriend Josh Popper Gets Flirty: Photos
Always room for dessert. Madonna took a break from her intensive tour rehearsals to have a quick dance party and guzzle some whipped cream.
In an Instagram video shared with the Queen of Pop's 18.9 million followers on Thursday, May 18, the "Material Girl" singer was joined by her twin daughters, Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10, her son David Banda, 17, rumored boyfriend Josh Popper and her backup dancers, as they got loose to the tune of her hit 2008 song "Give It 2 Me."
"I'm so thirsty," Madonna stated in the clip before shoving a high-volume amount of whipped cream into her mouth. At one point, a backup dancer poured the topping all over his bare chest before another dancer seductively licked it off.
The 64-year-old's rumored beau flexed his muscles in the video and showed off his boxing skills during one of the scenes.
Popper confidently closed out the video by stating, "absolutely no regrets," which is also what Madonna chose to caption the upload.
Estere, Stelle and David all busted down on the dance floor as well, causing people to wonder if Madonna plans to include them in tour performances since they have frequently been seen at rehearsals.
"Why you have to put your family [and] boyfriends in your career and shows? That is the most unprofessional thing to do. Kids belong to school and stick your boyfriend to your bedroom," a hater commented on the possibility of a few of her six children potentially making an appearance on the concert stage.
"What's everything gotta feel like an o*** with her children around? I don't f****** get it," another critic ridiculed, while a third confessed, "it’s getting embarrassing, used to be a fan, but these days are over."
Meanwhile, fans of Madonna — whose tour kicks off on Saturday, July 15, in Vancouver — filled her comments section with uplifting thoughts.
"Madonna isnt a joke. I just listened to 'Take a Bow' for the first time and it was amazing," an admirer expressed, as a second supporter added, "h*** yes queen!!!!! Its getting closer!!!!!❤️🙌."
A third fan concluded: "@madonna I’m so glad you’re performing!!! You make a lot of people happy with this. I wish you good luck and I’m looking forward to the show. Take care💫 💕🥂."