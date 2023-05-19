Madonna Shoves Whipped Cream in Her Mouth During Tour Rehearsal as Rumored Boyfriend Josh Popper Gets Flirty: Photos

Always room for dessert. Madonna took a break from her intensive tour rehearsals to have a quick dance party and guzzle some whipped cream.

In an Instagram video shared with the Queen of Pop's 18.9 million followers on Thursday, May 18, the "Material Girl" singer was joined by her twin daughters, Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10, her son David Banda, 17, rumored boyfriend Josh Popper and her backup dancers, as they got loose to the tune of her hit 2008 song "Give It 2 Me."