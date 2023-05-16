Madonna Is Getting 'Ridiculously Close' to Colombian Singer Maluma Despite Josh Popper Dating Rumors
Why have one potential new flame when you can have two! As Madonna's budding romance with Josh Popper, 29, seemingly continues, the Queen of Pop is rumored to be igniting a new spark with 29-year-old Colombian singer Maluma.
As Madonna prepares for her highly-anticipated world tour, she has sparked whispers among backstage sources about her cozy relationship with the artist.
“They were cozy and very cuddly — so much so that other people decided to leave them alone to get on with whatever is going on,” spilled a tour source of the rumored new flames, who have been getting “ridiculously close."
“They spent a few days together during rehearsals where the flirting began — people think it’s likely he’ll be performing on the South American leg of her tour as he’s massive there — and then they hung out all weekend in New York," they told a news outlet after an intense few days of Madonna and Maluma working together. "Their chemistry is insane.”
The 64-year-old and the "Hawái" vocalist have been friends for years, ever since Madonna introduced herself to Maluma at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2018.
As rumors circulate, Madonna posted a video to her private Instagram account of the two during rehearsals, and according to a source whose seen the content, their chemistry is off the charts.
"She gives him a big kiss in front of the other dancers and then she straddles him," the insider dished of the video. "They look very intimate."
Maluma — who has a song with Madonna — previously confirmed that he and the controversial vocalist have a "good relationship," saying on "The Rock Star Show" podcast: "I can call her and ask her about anything in my life and she will answer me with all the love in the world.”
Meanwhile, Madonna has not only been getting close with Maluma as of late, as she's been flaunting her newfound relationship with Popper, a professional boxer, in recent months following her split from boyfriend of three years Ahlamalik Williams.
She had a brief fling with model Andrew Darnell, 23, earlier this year before being linked to Popper — who has been teaching her son David how to fight.
Madonna most recently posted with her rumored boyfriend in late April, sharing loved-up snaps of the duo as Popper coyly appeared to check out his lady's behind as he trailed behind her. In the photo shared to social media, Popper showcased a sly smirk across his face and licked his lips while staring directly at Madonna's bum.
Page Six spoke to tour insiders about Madonna and Maluma's chemistry.