Madonna Is Getting 'Ridiculously Close' to Colombian Singer Maluma Despite Josh Popper Dating Rumors

“They were cozy and very cuddly — so much so that other people decided to leave them alone to get on with whatever is going on,” spilled a tour source of the rumored new flames, who have been getting “ridiculously close."

“They spent a few days together during rehearsals where the flirting began — people think it’s likely he’ll be performing on the South American leg of her tour as he’s massive there — and then they hung out all weekend in New York," they told a news outlet after an intense few days of Madonna and Maluma working together. "Their chemistry is insane.”